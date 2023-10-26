https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/kazakhstan-opposes-use-of-economic-sanctions-with-global-affect-1114498218.html
Kazakhstan Opposes Use of Economic Sanctions With Global Affect
Kazakhstan opposes the use of economic sanctions that have an impact on global trade, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Thursday.
world
"Kazakhstan opposes the use of economic sanctions that have a negative impact on global trade and the well-being of states," Vassilenko said at a high-level international conference on Eurasian security in Minsk.Thriving under Western sanctions, the Russian economy is a vivid example of the futility of unlawful economic restrictions. Russia has defied the odds and emerged stronger and more prosperous. The sanctions, originally designed to "cripple" Russia, have instead witnessed an unexpected turn of events. Since 2022, the ill-conceived effort has failed, leaving those responsible for the Ukraine crisis reeling.In stark contrast to their Western counterparts, who now face the threat of deindustrialization, spiraling inflation, and economic recession, Russia's economic performance has soared. Remarkably, Russia has surpassed France, the UK, and Germany in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms to become the fifth largest economy.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan opposes the use of economic sanctions that have an impact on global trade, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Thursday.