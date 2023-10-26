https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/kazakhstan-opposes-use-of-economic-sanctions-with-global-affect-1114498218.html

Kazakhstan Opposes Use of Economic Sanctions With Global Affect

Kazakhstan Opposes Use of Economic Sanctions With Global Affect

Kazakhstan opposes the use of economic sanctions that have an impact on global trade, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Thursday.

2023-10-26T12:57+0000

2023-10-26T12:57+0000

2023-10-26T12:57+0000

kazakhstan

economic sanctions

economic restrictions

russian economy under sanctions

trade restrictions

western sanctions

sanctions

us sanctions

eu sanctions

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105455/43/1054554306_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f866ce0781ddc57858ef24e04f793a1.jpg

"Kazakhstan opposes the use of economic sanctions that have a negative impact on global trade and the well-being of states," Vassilenko said at a high-level international conference on Eurasian security in Minsk.Thriving under Western sanctions, the Russian economy is a vivid example of the futility of unlawful economic restrictions. Russia has defied the odds and emerged stronger and more prosperous. The sanctions, originally designed to "cripple" Russia, have instead witnessed an unexpected turn of events. Since 2022, the ill-conceived effort has failed, leaving those responsible for the Ukraine crisis reeling.In stark contrast to their Western counterparts, who now face the threat of deindustrialization, spiraling inflation, and economic recession, Russia's economic performance has soared. Remarkably, Russia has surpassed France, the UK, and Germany in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms to become the fifth largest economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

economic sanctions, economic restrictions, global trade, eu sanctions, us sanctions, sanctions against russia, kazakhstan against sanctions, western sanctions, western empires, western arrogance, western hegemony, multipolar world order, new world order, multipolar world, polycentric world, us hegemony, multipolarity