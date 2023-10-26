https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/pentagon-records-increase-in-suicides-over-past-decade-with-492-deaths-in-2022---report-1114508372.html

Pentagon Records Increase in Suicides Over Past Decade With 492 Deaths in 2022 - Report

Pentagon Records Increase in Suicides Over Past Decade With 492 Deaths in 2022 - Report

The overall suicide trend among US military personnel between 2011 and 2022 for all services is increasing despite the fact that fewer suicides occurred in 2022 than in 2021, the Defense Department said in a new annual report on Thursday.

2023-10-26T17:20+0000

2023-10-26T17:20+0000

2023-10-26T17:20+0000

americas

us

us department of defense (dod)

pentagon

us national guard

national guard

americans

suicide

us military

us army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105801/19/1058011912_0:15:1280:735_1920x0_80_0_0_49262dab53829706520e9cd53e39cebf.jpg

“Fewer Service members died by suicide in 2022 (492) than last year (524). The suicide rate for the Active Component increased by 3% compared to 2021. For the Reserve and National Guard, rates decreased by 12% and 18%,” the report said. “The overall trend from 2011-2022 for the Active Component is increasing.” Of the 492 cases of suicide in 2022, 331 were committed by active service members, 64 by those in reserve and 97 by members of the National Guard, the report said. Nearly 70% of suicides were carried out by firearms, which continues to be the most common method, followed by hanging at 29%, the report added. Nearly 70% of those who committed suicide were young or under 30 years old and 93% were male, according to the report.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/us-soldiers-treated-worse-than-garbage-while-white-house-keeps-throwing-money-at-ukraine-1113636879.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/us-lawmakers-demand-pentagon-explanation-over-soldiers-inadequate-living-conditions-1113804803.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

suicide rate, americans go suicide, soldiers go suicide, suicidal soldiers, suicidal thoughts, americans go suicidal, commit suicide, who commits suicide, kill yourself, take your life, kill myself, kill me