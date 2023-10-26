International
Pentagon Records Increase in Suicides Over Past Decade With 492 Deaths in 2022 - Report
Pentagon Records Increase in Suicides Over Past Decade With 492 Deaths in 2022 - Report
The overall suicide trend among US military personnel between 2011 and 2022 for all services is increasing despite the fact that fewer suicides occurred in 2022 than in 2021, the Defense Department said in a new annual report on Thursday.
“Fewer Service members died by suicide in 2022 (492) than last year (524). The suicide rate for the Active Component increased by 3% compared to 2021. For the Reserve and National Guard, rates decreased by 12% and 18%,” the report said. “The overall trend from 2011-2022 for the Active Component is increasing.” Of the 492 cases of suicide in 2022, 331 were committed by active service members, 64 by those in reserve and 97 by members of the National Guard, the report said. Nearly 70% of suicides were carried out by firearms, which continues to be the most common method, followed by hanging at 29%, the report added. Nearly 70% of those who committed suicide were young or under 30 years old and 93% were male, according to the report.
Pentagon Records Increase in Suicides Over Past Decade With 492 Deaths in 2022 - Report

17:20 GMT 26.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The overall suicide trend among US military personnel between 2011 and 2022 for all services is increasing despite the fact that fewer suicides occurred in 2022 than in 2021, the Defense Department said in a new annual report on Thursday.
“Fewer Service members died by suicide in 2022 (492) than last year (524). The suicide rate for the Active Component increased by 3% compared to 2021. For the Reserve and National Guard, rates decreased by 12% and 18%,” the report said. “The overall trend from 2011-2022 for the Active Component is increasing.”
Of the 492 cases of suicide in 2022, 331 were committed by active service members, 64 by those in reserve and 97 by members of the National Guard, the report said.
Nearly 70% of suicides were carried out by firearms, which continues to be the most common method, followed by hanging at 29%, the report added.
Nearly 70% of those who committed suicide were young or under 30 years old and 93% were male, according to the report.
