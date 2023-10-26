https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/putin-hails-young-russian-rocket-scientists-pursuing-innovation-1114501321.html
Putin Hails Young Russian Rocket Scientists Pursuing Innovation
Putin Hails Young Russian Rocket Scientists Pursuing Innovation
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with a group of talented young rocket scientists. The meeting serves as a testament to the nation's dedication to fostering a new generation of innovators and ensuring Russia's position at the forefront of space exploration.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113392167_0:0:3162:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_436695e39da2aa2ec655a51eb50f9874.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Vladimir Putin's meeting with young scientists. Recently, the development of rocket science has become a top priority on President Putin's agenda.During the gathering, the head of state commended the extraordinary achievements by Russia's youth in science, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and groundbreaking contributions to the nation's space program. He emphasized the significance of investing in research and development, fostering collaboration between educational institutions and space agencies, and safeguarding Russia's position as a global leader in rocket science.President Putin's steadfast support for the development of rocket science exemplifies Russia's enduring commitment to space exploration. It sends a resounding message to the world that Russia is poised to reach new heights in the realm of space technology, driven by the brilliance and dedication of its young scientists.
Putin Hails Young Russian Rocket Scientists Pursuing Innovation
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with a group of exceptionally talented young rocket scientists. This event serves as a testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to nurturing a new generation of innovators and solidifying Russia's foremost position in space exploration.
Sputnik
brings you a live broadcast from Vladimir Putin's meeting with young scientists. Recently, the development of rocket science
has become a top priority on President Putin's agenda.
During the gathering, the head of state commended the extraordinary achievements by Russia's youth in science
, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and groundbreaking contributions to the nation's space program. He emphasized the significance of investing in research and development, fostering collaboration between educational institutions and space agencies, and safeguarding Russia's position as a global leader in rocket science.
President Putin's steadfast support for the development of rocket science exemplifies Russia's enduring commitment to space exploration
. It sends a resounding message to the world that Russia is poised to reach new heights in the realm of space technology, driven by the brilliance and dedication of its young scientists.
