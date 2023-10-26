https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/putin-hails-young-russian-rocket-scientists-pursuing-innovation-1114501321.html

Putin Hails Young Russian Rocket Scientists Pursuing Innovation

Putin Hails Young Russian Rocket Scientists Pursuing Innovation

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with a group of talented young rocket scientists. The meeting serves as a testament to the nation's dedication to fostering a new generation of innovators and ensuring Russia's position at the forefront of space exploration.

2023-10-26T18:06+0000

2023-10-26T18:06+0000

2023-10-26T18:06+0000

russia

russian space programs

russia

vladimir putin

science & tech

roscosmos

scientists

rocket science

space exploration

space program

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113392167_0:0:3162:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_436695e39da2aa2ec655a51eb50f9874.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Vladimir Putin's meeting with young scientists. Recently, the development of rocket science has become a top priority on President Putin's agenda.During the gathering, the head of state commended the extraordinary achievements by Russia's youth in science, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and groundbreaking contributions to the nation's space program. He emphasized the significance of investing in research and development, fostering collaboration between educational institutions and space agencies, and safeguarding Russia's position as a global leader in rocket science.President Putin's steadfast support for the development of rocket science exemplifies Russia's enduring commitment to space exploration. It sends a resounding message to the world that Russia is poised to reach new heights in the realm of space technology, driven by the brilliance and dedication of its young scientists. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin held a meeting with young scientists Putin held a meeting with young scientists 2023-10-26T18:06+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, space exploration, roscosmos, rocket science, russian space, space industry, youth in science, scientific achievements, scientific discovery, young scientists, space technology, space program, space agency, investing in research, funding of science, funding for science, funding for research