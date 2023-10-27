https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/biden-meets-with-chinese-top-diplomat-discusses-bilateral-relations-1114536615.html

Biden Meets With Chinese Top Diplomat, Discusses Bilateral Relations

Biden Meets With Chinese Top Diplomat, Discusses Bilateral Relations

US President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Washington DC, and discussed the bilateral relationship and the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

2023-10-27T18:22+0000

2023-10-27T18:22+0000

2023-10-27T18:22+0000

world

us-china relations

joe biden

us

wang yi

white house

china

bilateral relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114536735_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_ce12beb57e80b6dd46bb1c3a62d0ea5b.jpg

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with the People’s Republic of China Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the statement read.During the meeting, Biden expressed his condolences on the passing of former Premier Li Keqiang who died from a heart attack on Thursday, the release added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/full-of-prejudice-china-blasts-us-report-about-nuclear-arsenal-1114371763.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china, us-china relations, us-china communication, us-china cooperation, lines of communication, communication channels, us-china war, us-china trade war, us-china rivalry, trade war, bilateral relations