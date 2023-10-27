International
Biden Meets With Chinese Top Diplomat, Discusses Bilateral Relations
US President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Washington DC, and discussed the bilateral relationship and the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, the White House said in a press release on Friday.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with the People’s Republic of China Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the statement read.During the meeting, Biden expressed his condolences on the passing of former Premier Li Keqiang who died from a heart attack on Thursday, the release added.
Biden Meets With Chinese Top Diplomat, Discusses Bilateral Relations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Washington DC, and discussed the bilateral relations and the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, the White House said in a press release on Friday.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with the People’s Republic of China Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the statement read.

"The President emphasized that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication. He underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges," the press release stressed.

During the meeting, Biden expressed his condolences on the passing of former Premier Li Keqiang who died from a heart attack on Thursday, the release added.
