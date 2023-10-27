https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/biden-meets-with-chinese-top-diplomat-discusses-bilateral-relations-1114536615.html
Biden Meets With Chinese Top Diplomat, Discusses Bilateral Relations
US President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Washington DC, and discussed the bilateral relationship and the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, the White House said in a press release on Friday.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with the People’s Republic of China Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the statement read.During the meeting, Biden expressed his condolences on the passing of former Premier Li Keqiang who died from a heart attack on Thursday, the release added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Washington DC, and discussed the bilateral relations and the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, the White House said in a press release on Friday.