https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/manhunt-for-suspected-maine-gunman-shifts-to-underwater-searches-by-officials-1114540783.html

Manhunt for Suspected Maine Gunman Shifts to Underwater Searches by Officials

Manhunt for Suspected Maine Gunman Shifts to Underwater Searches by Officials

The Maine State Police dive team are heading an underwater investigation as a manhunt for the Lewiston suspect Robert Card, 40, drags into a third day.

2023-10-27T23:05+0000

2023-10-27T23:05+0000

2023-10-27T23:05+0000

americas

us

maine

canada

justin trudeau

lewiston

mass shootings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114514045_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_47c6a9a19a6df3f3bcb347df07f45e05.jpg

The Maine State Police dive team are heading an underwater investigation as a manhunt for the Lewiston suspect Robert Card, 40, drags into a third day.The shooting suspect’s car, a white Subaru Outback, was found abandoned near a boat launch along the Androscoggin river in Lisbon, Maine. Mike Sauschuck, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that divers will be “checking for evidence” and “potential bodies.”Sauschuck added that sonar technology will be used to aid the search, and that the local power company that operates the two dams on the river will try and lower the current to make it easier for divers to navigate the waterway.The US Coast Guard crews out of Boothbay Harbor were also searching for a 15-foot lake boat owned by Card. According to reports, Card owned more than one boat.Card’s cellphone was also discovered, according to two law enforcement officials. It’s speculated that discovering the device will likely make the manhunt that much more difficult, as they are often used as tracking devices in searches.Maine is a densely-forested state, with 90% of the state being covered by trees. The Androscoggin River, which connects to the Kennebec River, is also more than 170 miles long. The city of Lewiston is also located less than four hours from the Canadian border, while the entire state shares 18 official entry points with New Brunswick, Canada, and another six with Quebec.On Thursday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said they were working closely with law enforcement in both the US and in Canada to “ensure the safety and security of Canadians and protect Canada’s borders against any threat or (attempted) illegal entry.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on that same day that the federal government was working to provide support whenever necessary.Jacqueline Roby, a CBSA senior spokesperson, added that the agency had issued an “Armed & Dangerous - Firearms lookout” alert to border officers.It was reported that a high-powered weapon was also found in the car that Card had abandoned, though it is unknown if it was the weapon used in the shooting. The gun was purchased legally. Federal agents also reportedly found a suicide note within Card’s home that was addressed to his son. It has been speculated by the media that this may be a suicide note.According to Card’s sister-in-law, Katie Card, the 40-year-old suspect had been “humiliated” by voices he was hearing: “He was just very set in his belief that everyone was against him all of a sudden,” she recalled.Richard Goddard, a neighbor of Robert Card, said he had heard that Card had spent time at Togus VA Medical Center in the state’s capital. Togus is a health center that assists veterans with physical and mental health ailments. Card is a military reservist and had a history of mental health issues, according to records.Card had previously threatened to shoot up a military base in Saco, according to law enforcement. He was then committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer. Card had no combat deployments, according to a US Army spokesperson.Maine’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that all 18 people killed had been identified. US media reported that the ages of those who were killed ranged from 14 to 76. A majority of those killed were male.Maine has a “yellow flag” law that allows law enforcement to take guns away from people who may be in danger of hurting themselves or others. The law was first implemented in 2019. Maine, a hunter and sport shooting state, does not require permits to carry guns. In the year of 2022 alone, the state had experienced just 29 homicides.“Our gun laws are woefully weak,” said Cam Shannon, chair of the nonprofit Maine Gun Safety Coalition. “We have long felt that this is a question of not if, but when.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/maine-mass-shooting-manhunt-remains-underway-amid-speculation-gunman-fled-state-1114512695.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/biden-orders-flags-at-half-staff-through-october-30-after-mass-shootings-in-maine-1114503656.html

americas

maine

canada

lewiston

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

maine manhunt, suspected gunman, underwater searches, maine state police, robert card