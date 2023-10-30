International
Doctors in Gaza Forced to Perform Surgery Without Anesthesia As Conflict Rages, Say Reports
Doctors in Gaza Forced to Perform Surgery Without Anesthesia As Conflict Rages, Say Reports
Doctors in the Gaza Strip said they are sometimes forced to perform surgical procedures, including Caesarean sections, without anesthetics, a British newspaper has revealed.
On 7 October, Israel experienced an unprecedented large-scale rocket attack from the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas. Subsequently, Hamas militants infiltrated border areas in southern Israel, firing at both military and civilian targets and taking hostages. According to local authorities in Israel, more than 1,400 people, including 300 soldiers, were killed and more than 5,000 injured.According to the report, the hospital's priority is to conserve anesthesia supplies for complex surgical cases.
Doctors in Gaza Forced to Perform Surgery Without Anesthesia As Conflict Rages, Say Reports

14:16 GMT 30.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Doctors in the Gaza Strip said they are sometimes forced to perform surgical procedures, including Caesarean sections, without anesthetics, a British newspaper has revealed.
On 7 October, Israel experienced an unprecedented large-scale rocket attack from the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas. Subsequently, Hamas militants infiltrated border areas in southern Israel, firing at both military and civilian targets and taking hostages. According to local authorities in Israel, more than 1,400 people, including 300 soldiers, were killed and more than 5,000 injured.
"We have performed Cesarean sections on pregnant women injured during air strikes without anesthesia, and we've also had to deal with severe burn cases without it," the director of Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip was quoted as saying by the publication.
According to the report, the hospital's priority is to conserve anesthesia supplies for complex surgical cases.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Over the course of several days, Israeli forces took control of all settlements adjacent to the border and began launching airstrikes against various targets, including civilian ones, in the Gaza Strip. In addition, Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, electricity, medicine and fuel.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip, according to the local Ministry of Health, has exceeded 8,000 people, half of whom are children, and more than 18,000 have been wounded. During the escalation of the conflict, at least 20 Russians lost their life, three of whom are believed to be held hostage, and several others are still missing. According to various reports, more than 200 Israelis are being held by Hamas.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on both parties to cease hostilities. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a solution to the Middle East crisis can only be achieved through the "two-state" solution endorsed by the UN Security Council, which provides for the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, driven by territorial interests on both sides, has been a source of tension and armed conflict in the region for decades. In 1947, the United Nations, with the active participation of the Soviet Union, adopted a resolution calling for the creation of two states - Israel and Palestine. However, only the Israeli state was established.
