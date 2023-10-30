https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/new-house-speaker-republican-old-guard-prepare-to-lock-horns-on-ukraine-funding-1114606192.html

New House Speaker, Republican Old Guard Prepare to Lock Horns on Ukraine Funding

New House Speaker, Republican Old Guard Prepare to Lock Horns on Ukraine Funding

The surprise October 3 ouster of GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, combined with Hamas’ shock October 7 attack on Israel have thrown a monkey wrench in the Biden administration’s Ukraine funding plans, with conservative, MAGA-style Republicans demanding Ukraine be put on the back burner to help Israel, America’s “closest ally.”

2023-10-30T18:52+0000

2023-10-30T18:52+0000

2023-10-30T18:52+0000

americas

mitch mcconnell

mike johnson

ukraine

israel

senate

republicans

republican

white house

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244952_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7d9b12452dc17e63d590c70105ddf5.jpg

Freshly picked GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson and his allies in the House of Representatives are bracing for clashes with the party’s old guard in the Senate, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, over Ukraine.Johnson, a Louisiana congressman elected speaker of the House on October 25, has sought to separate any future potential US aid to Ukraine from support for Israel, immediately shooting down a $105 billion aid package demanded by the Biden administration earlier this month seeking to link Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and border security into a single package.McConnell, on the other hand, has backed the Biden White House’s bid to ram Ukraine aid through Congress alongside the other spending.Actually, McConnell claims, the proposed Biden war chest’s $61.4 billion in cash for Ukraine is designed to help “rebuild” America’s “industrial base,” since “a significant portion” of the money doled out will be spent to manufacture weapons inside the United States.McConnell’s views don’t jibe with those of the minority of Republican lawmakers who helped oust McCarthy earlier this month, with the speaker removed after being accused of making “side deals” with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown, and reportedly covertly agreeing to hold a standalone vote on Ukraine at a later date.There are nearly 60 rebel Republicans in the House and close to a dozen in the Senate have have voted against Ukraine aid in the past, against the party's general line, Mike Johnson among them. Many of these same GOP lawmakers now seek to shift the focus of US military assistance abroad on Israel.“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” McConnell said last week after Johnson’s election, calling on House and Senate Republicans to join hands to “work together on a number of urgent priorities,” among them another boost in US defense spending before the Christmas break. Johnson, for his part, has recommended a freeze on further bumps in funding until sometime after the new year.Johnson has already also found some apparent allies in the Senate, with a few lawmakers echoing the arguments of their House Colleagues in calling for new leadership.The split among and between the House and Senate Republican caucuses echoes the one seen on the national electoral stage in the 2024 presidential race. Former President Donald Trump, who currently dominates polling for the Republican nomination, has promised to end the Ukraine conflict in “24 hours” if he returns to power, and has pledged to support Israel, despite offering criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli intelligence for falling asleep at the switch on October 7.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/us-house-of-representatives-to-consider-israel-funding-bill-this-week---speaker-1114586925.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/why-us-aid-to-ukraine-may-fade-slowly-and-then-all-at-once-1114553442.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-neocons-slow-walking-america-into-war-amid-palestine-israel-conflict---analyst-1114526730.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/tackling-ukraine-aid-may-become-new-house-speakers-moment-of-truth--analyst-1114502405.html

americas

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

israel, ukraine, united states, mitch mcconnell, mike johnson, house of representatives, house, senate, congress, biden administration, funding, clash, conflict, politics