https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/watch-vp-harris-assure-us-2024-election-voters-biden-still-very-much-alive-1114603599.html

Watch VP Harris Assure US 2024 Election Voters Biden Still ‘Very Much Alive’

Watch VP Harris Assure US 2024 Election Voters Biden Still ‘Very Much Alive’

In an interview with US television that aired on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris assured American voters that President Joe Biden is still “very much alive” as she deflected a question about the president’s increasing age.

2023-10-30T16:15+0000

2023-10-30T16:15+0000

2023-10-30T16:15+0000

americas

joe biden

kamala harris

age

us

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113186057_0:27:3072:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_63fd14ef59705ae4e9bd288af34d0dc0.jpg

In an interview with US television that aired on Sunday, US Vice President Kamala Harris assured American voters that US President Joe Biden is still “very much alive” as she deflected a question about the president’s increasing age.Whitaker pressed Harris for a response, emphasizing the “legitimate concern” over Biden’s frailty.Born in 1942, Biden will be nearly 82 years old when the 2024 US presidential election is held in early November of next year. While the White House physician has repeatedly given Biden the clearance to continue holding office, an increasing number of Americans have said they are worried about Biden’s age and health, and especially his mental acuity.One poll last month found 52.21% said they were “very concerned” and another 22.1% said they were “somewhat concerned” about the 80-year-old leader’s cognitive health.Harris ran against Biden in the 2020 race, but dropped out early due to low polling numbers and a shriveling number of donors. According to recent polls, those attitudes haven’t much changed, with the VP enjoying an approval rating of just 41% - which, it must be noted, is still higher than Biden at a dismal 37%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/who-is-dean-phillips-latest-democrat-to-challenge-biden-for-2024-election-ticket-1114540095.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

joe biden; kamala harris; 2024 election; very much alive, biden old