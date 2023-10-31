https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/israel-fires-phosphorus-munitions-at-2-lebanese-villages-near-border---reports-1114626398.html
Israel Fires Phosphorus Munitions at 2 Lebanese Villages Near Border - Reports
The outskirts of two settlements in southern Lebanon have been shelled by Israel with the use of phosphorus munitions, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.
Several phosphorus shells, purportedly fired from Israel's side of the border, fell in the vicinity of the settlements of Ramyeh and Ayta ash Shab, the report said.On October 13, Human Rights Watch said that the Israeli military had used white phosphorus munitions against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on October 10 and 11. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also accused Israel of using these munitions. The United Nations and the US State Department both said they had no information suggesting Israel had used phosphorus munitions against the Gaza Strip.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The outskirts of two settlements in southern Lebanon have been shelled by Israel with the use of phosphorus munitions, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.