Israel Fires Phosphorus Munitions at 2 Lebanese Villages Near Border - Reports
The outskirts of two settlements in southern Lebanon have been shelled by Israel with the use of phosphorus munitions, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.
Several phosphorus shells, purportedly fired from Israel's side of the border, fell in the vicinity of the settlements of Ramyeh and Ayta ash Shab, the report said.On October 13, Human Rights Watch said that the Israeli military had used white phosphorus munitions against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on October 10 and 11. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also accused Israel of using these munitions. The United Nations and the US State Department both said they had no information suggesting Israel had used phosphorus munitions against the Gaza Strip.
Israel Fires Phosphorus Munitions at 2 Lebanese Villages Near Border - Reports

17:49 GMT 31.10.2023
A Lebanese protester sits outside the US embassy as a fire rages behind its gates after clashes with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, following a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 200 people on October 17, 2023
A Lebanese protester sits outside the US embassy as a fire rages behind its gates after clashes with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, following a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 200 people on October 17, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / Joseph Eid
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The outskirts of two settlements in southern Lebanon have been shelled by Israel with the use of phosphorus munitions, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.
Several phosphorus shells, purportedly fired from Israel's side of the border, fell in the vicinity of the settlements of Ramyeh and Ayta ash Shab, the report said.
On October 13, Human Rights Watch said that the Israeli military had used white phosphorus munitions against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on October 10 and 11. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also accused Israel of using these munitions. The United Nations and the US State Department both said they had no information suggesting Israel had used phosphorus munitions against the Gaza Strip.
