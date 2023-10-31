https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/israels-netanyahu-tried-to-persuade-eu-to-get-egypt-to-accept-gazan-refugees---reports-1114618891.html

Netanyahu Urged EU to Have Gaza Refugees Escape to Egypt - Reports

Netanyahu Urged EU to Have Gaza Refugees Escape to Egypt - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to persuade the European Union earlier in October to exert pressure on Egypt to accept refugees from the Gaza Strip, but the attempt failed due to opposition by some nations, a British newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

2023-10-31T11:20+0000

2023-10-31T11:20+0000

2023-10-31T11:30+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

egypt

gaza strip

israel

humanitarian catastrophe

humanitarian disaster

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114420149_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f2ff762b2b8b9331b5e3cf5bebc2a30e.jpg

The sources told the newspaper that the idea was voiced by Netanyahu at meetings with European officials last week. The Czech Republic and Austria supported the proposal, while major EU powers, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, opposed the idea, calling it "unrealistic," as Egypt has consistently showed its unwillingness to accept large numbers of refugees. Eventually, EU leaders agreed at the European Council summit in Brussels from October 26-27 that Cairo should contribute to ensuring humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip, but it should not be forced to accept refugees, the newspaper reported. Earlier in the month, the newspaper reported that Egypt did not want to accept a large number of Palestinian refugees and threatened to send them to European countries in response to pressure. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said he rejected the relocation of Palestinians to Egypt. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/egypt-hosts-cairo-peace-summit-amid-spiralling-palestine-isreal-conflict-1114380074.html

egypt

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-egypt relations, israel-egypt negotiations, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, palestinian refugees, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths