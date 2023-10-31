https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/russian-born-jewish-hostage-featured-in-hamas-video-may-still-be-alive--1114623972.html

Russian-Born Jewish Hostage Featured in Hamas Video 'May Still be Alive'

Elena Trufanov, 50, who was believed to be abducted by Hamas during the October 7 raid on kibbutz Nir Oz, has been seen in a video released by the militant group on Monday.

There is a glimmer of hope that Elena is still alive, Shir Grossbart, a Trufanov family friend, told Sputnik.Elena, her husband Vitaliy, their son Alexander, 27, and Elena’s mother Irena Tati, 73, moved to Israel from Russia 25 years ago and have resided in kibbutz Nir Oz since then. On the day of the ambush, the entire family was believed to be abducted by Hamas, who broke into the kibbutz and snatch away hostages among roughly 79 people, according to Shir. Alexander was captured together with his girlfriend Sapir Cohen, 29, from a nearby apartment, she added.Around ten days after the Hamas ambush, Vitaliy Trufanov was found dead on the outskirts of Gaza.Given that Vitaly's entire family was taken hostage by Hamas, his brother agreed to urgently travel to Israel from Russia to bid his final farewell to his slain sibling despite the wartime situation in the Jewish state.Apparently, Lena and Irena are currently being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, while the whereabouts of Sasha and Sapir are still unknown, according to Grossbart.She insists there are signs indicating that Elena is alive:Shir bemoaned the fact that the Israeli government has not provided any information to friends and family regarding the abducted individuals."Currently, we are gathered here with representatives from 239 families who are in the same situation. While I believe that the government and everyone involved are doing their best, it seems as though they are not regularly communicating with us or seeking our input," Shir maintained.She hesitated for a moment and then asked: "May I take a moment to address the hostages, and not the captors?"

