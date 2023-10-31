Russian-Born Jewish Hostage Featured in Hamas Video 'May Still be Alive'
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
Elena Trufanov, 50, who was believed to be abducted by Hamas during the October 7 raid on kibbutz Nir Oz, has been seen in a video released by the militant group on Monday.
There is a glimmer of hope that Elena is still alive, Shir Grossbart, a Trufanov family friend, told Sputnik.
"We have proof of her being alive in a video that Hamas released featuring the three women whom they have taken hostage," she noted. "Lena is the individual on the right, wearing a blue and white floral dress that does not belong to her. It is important to note that all three women were snatched from their homes in their pajamas, as this incident took place early in the morning. So, for the time being, this is how much we know," she emphasized.
Elena, her husband Vitaliy, their son Alexander, 27, and Elena’s mother Irena Tati, 73, moved to Israel from Russia 25 years ago and have resided in kibbutz Nir Oz since then. On the day of the ambush, the entire family was believed to be abducted by Hamas, who broke into the kibbutz and snatch away hostages among roughly 79 people, according to Shir. Alexander was captured together with his girlfriend Sapir Cohen, 29, from a nearby apartment, she added.
"Just to be clear, in this particular kibbutz, nearly 79 people were kidnapped," Grossbart specified. "The youngest being a nine-month-old baby, while the oldest turned out to be an 87-year-old wheelchair-bound grandmother with dementia. We have solid evidence, as there is a video of her being driven away on a motorcycle held by individuals, I can’t even bring myself to call these people 'humans'," she said.
Around ten days after the Hamas ambush, Vitaliy Trufanov was found dead on the outskirts of Gaza.
Given that Vitaly's entire family was taken hostage by Hamas, his brother agreed to urgently travel to Israel from Russia to bid his final farewell to his slain sibling despite the wartime situation in the Jewish state.
"Vitaly's brother is flying in from Rostov-on-Don, Russia, for a brief visit exclusively to attend the funeral," Shir specified. "We wanted to ensure at least one family member is present during the burial."
Apparently, Lena and Irena are currently being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, while the whereabouts of Sasha and Sapir are still unknown, according to Grossbart.
She insists there are signs indicating that Elena is alive:
"We saw her in the video where they mentioned it was the 24th day. Therefore, we know she was alive yesterday," Shir said. "However, we still don’t know about the rest of the family. Today, we will hold a funeral service for Vitaly. It will mainly consist of friends of the family since the family members are not present."
Shir bemoaned the fact that the Israeli government has not provided any information to friends and family regarding the abducted individuals.
"Currently, we are gathered here with representatives from 239 families who are in the same situation. While I believe that the government and everyone involved are doing their best, it seems as though they are not regularly communicating with us or seeking our input," Shir maintained.
She hesitated for a moment and then asked: "May I take a moment to address the hostages, and not the captors?"
"I have a message for them: please, remain strong and prioritize your health. We are exerting all possible efforts to secure your release, so please concentrate on maintaining your well-being," the young woman stressed.