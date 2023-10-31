https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/us-developing-offensive-biological-program---russian-defense-ministry-1114618097.html
US Developing Offensive Biological Program - Russian Defense Ministry
US Developing Offensive Biological Program - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is trying to restore the technologies for large-scale production of formulations for an offensive biological program, said Commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov stated that in March this year, Washington approved a new strategy for the production of biological weapons. According to the document, the goal of this program is to "ensure technological sovereignty in the field of bioproduction and surpass strategic competitors".
"Such wording, along with the use of a high-performance technological infrastructure and the involvement of specialists with experience in dual-use research, may indicate that the United States is attempting to restore the technologies for large-scale production of biological formulations as part of an offensive biological program," the general said.
He stated that the revival of the US biological program
will be overseen by the Under-Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. Kirillov also noted that nine large production enterprises specializing in genome research and bioinformatics will provide the technological base for training and research.
Earlier, Sputnik
reported that the United States has established biological research facilities in numerous Asian nations
, showcasing a strong inclination towards conducting research in the fields of biology and microbiology across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
Furthermore, Ukraine
has been identified as a special area
for the implementation of specific bio-programs.