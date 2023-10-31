https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/zelenskys-address-to-eu-flops-gets-cold-shoulder-says-slovak-pm-1114617213.html

Zelensky's Address to EU Flops, Gets Cold Shoulder, Says Slovak PM

According to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's social media post, the attendees of the European Council meeting received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech with a sense of apathy.

The President of Ukraine addressed the European Council via video link on October 26."I wasn't surprised to see that Zelensky's address at the European Council meeting was met with indifference. Times are changing; not too long ago, he received applause everywhere. But now, in some legislative chambers, they don't even allow him to speak, like what happened in the United States," stated Fico. He also mentioned that there was "terrible fatigue" in the discussions on Ukraine within the European Council.The prime minister of Slovakia also expressed the view that the European Union is essentially mimicking the United States' policy towards Kiev. Instead of presenting a comprehensive peace plan, they continue to provide financial aid and weapons to Ukraine.Recently, the Western press has increasingly reported on the West's growing fatigue with the Ukrainian conflict and its waning support for Zelensky. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba has also acknowledged that there are growing calls among Kiev's allies for dialogue with Moscow, while representatives of the Global South remain reluctant to unequivocally support Ukraine.

