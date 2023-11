https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/watch-russias-su-34-jet-hammer-ukrainian-fortified-positions-1114640314.html

Watch Russia's Su-34 Jet Hammer Ukrainian Fortified Positions

Watch Russia's Su-34 Jet Hammer Ukrainian Fortified Positions

The Su-34 fighter-bomber, known as Fullback by NATO, is an impressive aircraft that exemplifies Russia's advanced aeronautical engineering. With its twin engines and two-seat configuration, this jet is specifically designed to carry out precise strikes in all weather conditions. It features a sophisticated range of avionics and weapons systems.

2023-11-01T13:25+0000

2023-11-01T13:25+0000

2023-11-01T13:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

russian armed forces

russian aerospace forces

fighter-bombers

fighter jet

su-34

sukhoi su-34

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114641091_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_22babb5f10ae43d6247d9074c27a93ed.png

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of a Su-34 jet wreaking havoc on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Kherson.Endowed with a top speed of 1,900 km/h and a combat radius of 900-1,130 kilometers, the Su-34 aircraft can deliver a wide array of weapons, including precision-guided bombs and advanced air-to-surface missiles. Its airframe is not only robust, but also fortified with armor plating, guaranteeing exceptional survivability, making it an elusive target for enemy air defenses. In the context of the special operation, the Su-34 has proven instrumental in asserting air superiority for Russia. Its precision and resilience enable it to dominate the airspace and effectively neutralize fortified positions, surpassing Ukraine's aerial capabilities. The Kiev regime's lack of comparable technology makes it unable to challenge the Su-34's dominance, thus cementing Russia's aerial supremacy in the region.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russia's Su-34 Jets Hammer Ukrainian Fortified Positions Watch Russia's Su-34 Jets Hammer Ukrainian Fortified Positions 2023-11-01T13:25+0000 true PT0M44S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian su-34, su-34, russian aircraft, russian jet, fighter jet, fighter-bomber jet, bomber jet, russian air forces, russian air and space forces, russian aviation, sukhoi su-34, medium bomber, fullback jet, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort