Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Four IAEA Observers Start Work at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant After Another Rotation
Four IAEA Observers Start Work at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant After Another Rotation
The 12th rotation of observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, as four new inspectors began their work, the nuclear station stated on Tuesday.
"Today, the next 12th rotation of observers from the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission consists of four inspectors," the power plant said. The task of the inspectors, as before, is to monitor and assess both operational and physical safety of the power plant, according to the statement. IAEA experts have been present at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant since September 1, 2022, after the first visit to the station of the agency’s head, Rafael Grossi. The issue of nuclear safety has drawn international attention since the Russian military operation started in Ukraine in February 2022. During the hostilities, the Russian forces seized the Zaporozhye power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, in early March 2022. The plant has been repeatedly shelled since then, raising concerns over a possible nuclear accident.
Four IAEA Observers Start Work at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant After Another Rotation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 12th rotation of observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, as four new inspectors began their work, the nuclear station stated on Tuesday.
"Today, the next 12th rotation of observers from the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission consists of four inspectors," the power plant said.
The task of the inspectors, as before, is to monitor and assess both operational and physical safety of the power plant, according to the statement.
IAEA experts have been present at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant since September 1, 2022, after the first visit to the station of the agency's head, Rafael Grossi.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant
31 August, 17:15 GMT
The issue of nuclear safety has drawn international attention since the Russian military operation started in Ukraine in February 2022. During the hostilities, the Russian forces seized the Zaporozhye power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, in early March 2022. The plant has been repeatedly shelled since then, raising concerns over a possible nuclear accident.
