https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/four-iaea-observers-start-work-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-after-another-rotation-1113886506.html

Four IAEA Observers Start Work at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant After Another Rotation

Four IAEA Observers Start Work at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant After Another Rotation

The 12th rotation of observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, as four new inspectors began their work, the nuclear station stated on Tuesday.

2023-10-03T13:23+0000

2023-10-03T13:23+0000

2023-10-03T13:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye npp

nuclear power plant

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099734119_0:201:2925:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_989b0aac8ed02cf452832c22d94c87bf.jpg

"Today, the next 12th rotation of observers from the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission consists of four inspectors," the power plant said. The task of the inspectors, as before, is to monitor and assess both operational and physical safety of the power plant, according to the statement. IAEA experts have been present at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant since September 1, 2022, after the first visit to the station of the agency’s head, Rafael Grossi. The issue of nuclear safety has drawn international attention since the Russian military operation started in Ukraine in February 2022. During the hostilities, the Russian forces seized the Zaporozhye power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, in early March 2022. The plant has been repeatedly shelled since then, raising concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/ukraine-attempts-false-flag-op-during-iaea-inspector-rotation-at-zaporozhye-power-plant-1113026826.html

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye, international atomic energy agency, nuclear plant in zaporozhye, nuclear plant shelled, nuclear plant attack, nuclear terrorism, iaea, iaea observers, iaea mission, ukrainian terrorist attack, attack on npp, russian security agencies, nuclear sabotage, ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian terrorism