North Korea Closes Some Embassies Abroad as Part of 'Regular Affairs'

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was closing some of its diplomatic missions overseas, but as part of "regular affairs" and due to the need to adapt to the ever-changing international environment.

2023-11-03T11:13+0000

2023-11-03T11:13+0000

2023-11-03T11:22+0000

Earlier this week, North Korea closed its embassy in Spain and prepared to shut down its diplomatic offices in Angola and Uganda, media reported. Pyongyang also specified that similar activities had been conducted in the past multiple times. Meanwhile, the South Korean Unification Ministry believes that North Korea's decision to shut down some of its embassies has been dictated by economic problems faced by the country as a result of international sanctions, a South Korean news agency reported. North Korea has 53 diplomatic missions abroad as of October, the South Korean government reportedly said, adding that the number was expected to drop to 49.

