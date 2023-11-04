https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/us-and-britain-vote-against-un-resolution-condemning-neo-nazism-1114715036.html

US and Britain Vote Against UN Resolution Condemning Neo-Nazism

The broad sweep of history often frowns upon recounting the horrors of Nazism, Fascism, xenophobia, and other extremist ideologies. Yet, these reprehensible tendencies are re-emerging in societies that once combated such aberrations. This begs the question: How can this issue be tackled?

The UN General Assembly has adopted a consensus landmark resolution that censures the increasing incidence of neo-Nazism, racial discrimination, and other manifestations of hate, despite notable dissent from key Western nations, including Second World War allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.The assembly witnessed the passage of the resolution by a vote of 111 in favor to 50 against, with 14 abstentions, addressing “the persistence and resurgence of neo-Nazism, neo-Fascism, and violent nationalist ideologies based on racial and national prejudice.”The report raises alarms over the increased extent to which people revere individuals and groups associated with Nazism, notably former combatants of the Waffen SS and similar factions that opposed the Allied forces in the Second World War, without attributing the issue to any specific nation.A consortium of 35 countries, along with Russia, tabled the resolution, casting a spotlight on the controversial homage paid to SS veterans and individuals from the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), known for their Nazi collaboration in contemporary Ukraine.Speaking at the United Nations on Russia's behalf, Grigory Lukyantsev highlighted a disturbing trend: the organization of neo-Nazi rallies and the glorification of Nazi collaborators in Europe. In this context, Ukraine's vote against a UN resolution addressing these gatherings was noted.The standing ovation given in the Canadian parliament to former member of the Ukrainian SS Yaroslav Hunka, drew sharp condemnation from around the world. This incident occurred during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit in September and ultimately led to Anthony Rota stepping down as Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons amid claims that he was unaware of Hunka’s criminal past.

