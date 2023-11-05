https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/russian-us-relations-remain-at-zero-have-to-be-resumed-in-future---kremlin-1114737965.html
Russian, US Relations Remain at Zero, Have to Be Resumed in Future - Kremlin
Russia-US relations are at zero or even below zero, but since the two countries have a special responsibility for global and strategic stability, the dialogue will eventually have to be resumed one way or another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"The relationship is at zero, and I would say below zero. But since both the US and we have a special responsibility for world stability and strategic stability, one way or another we will have to resume this conversation in time," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. The deterioration of relations between Russia and the United States was initiated by the Americans, he added.Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are possible if there is mutual desire and readiness, but certain conditions must be met to restore them, Peskov said.
Russian, US Relations Remain at Zero, Have to Be Resumed in Future - Kremlin
"President Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready for any contacts," the Kremlin spokesman added.