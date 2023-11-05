International
Unity Day Delight: Russia Expo's Glorious Kickoff Attracts More Than 190,000 Guests
Unity Day Delight: Russia Expo's Glorious Kickoff Attracts More Than 190,000 Guests
On 4 November, when Russia celebrated the Day of National Unity, the International Exhibition-Forum ‘Russia’ opened its doors to welcome almost 200,000 visitors on the first day, according to the organizers.
The event is scheduled to run until 12 April 2024 and will showcase the country's significant achievements in various economic sectors.The exhibition uses about 70 infrastructure facilities within the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, with a total area of more than 250,000 square meters. In addition, temporary pavilions have been built on the grounds of the VDNKh.The exhibition features contributions from all of Russia's 89 regions, 22 federal executive authorities, 20 companies, corporations, foreign representatives and public organizations, with a total of 131 exhibits. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver an address at the Russia Expo Forum some time after 11 March 2024.
Unity Day Delight: Russia Expo's Glorious Kickoff Attracts More Than 190,000 Guests

On 4 November, when Russia celebrated the Day of National Unity, the International Exhibition-Forum ‘Russia’ opened its doors to welcome almost 200,000 visitors on the first day, according to the organizers.
The event is scheduled to run until 12 April 2024 and will showcase the country's significant achievements in various economic sectors.
The exhibition uses about 70 infrastructure facilities within the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, with a total area of more than 250,000 square meters. In addition, temporary pavilions have been built on the grounds of the VDNKh.
"The first day of the International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' attracted more than 190,000 visitors," the statement said.
The exhibition features contributions from all of Russia's 89 regions, 22 federal executive authorities, 20 companies, corporations, foreign representatives and public organizations, with a total of 131 exhibits. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver an address at the Russia Expo Forum some time after 11 March 2024.
'Seven Wonders' at Russia Expo in Moscow
