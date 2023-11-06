https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/bidens-waning-support-among-non-whites--progressives-may-cost-him-presidency-in-2024-1114766805.html

Biden's Waning Support Among Non-Whites & Progressives May Cost Him Presidency in 2024

President Joe Biden has been bleeding support among Hispanic and African American voters for quite a while, which may become a big problem for his 2024 re-election bid, US media says.

Joe Biden won the support of over 70% of Hispanic and Black Americans in 2020: in particular, exit polls from 2020 demonstrated that Joe led his rival Donald Trump by 87%-12% among African Americans and 65%-32% among Latino voters.However, a series of surveys carried out over the past year have shown that the US incumbent president's backing among these two groups is on the decline across ages, genders and education-levels, as per Axios. Even though Biden still leads Trump in this respect, his support among non-whites has plummeted by a staggering 33 points since 2020.To add insult to injury, 5% of these former Biden voters have shifted goalposts and now back Trump – even though the latter has been slapped with a pile of indictments and mired in scandals. At least 8% of Latino voters who previously voted for Biden, say they want to cast their ballots for Trump in 2024. Per the American press, Biden's greatest vulnerability is Black and Latino voters "without a college degree."Meanwhile, one should bear in mind that Biden came out on top due to his razor-slim victories in US swing states. Per the media, most of that was due to non-white votes in populous counties and cities of these battleground states.While Democrats usually win among Hispanics by 30+ points, Biden's present lead among Latino voters is in "single digits" in major six swing states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the US media. As a result, former president Trump now leads in five of them, i.e. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada (Biden managed somehow to maintain his lead in Wisconsin). This means the US incumbent may fail to repeat his spectacular election victory in 2024.What's behind the trend? The most recent publications blame Joe's age, his ability to do his work and bad economic performance by his administration. In addition, Biden faces mounting anger from Democratic progressives – who reportedly went all-in on his campaign back in 2020 – over his climate plan, social politics and, most recently, his handling of the Israel-Gaza crisis.While the US president's Democratic allies and GOP moderates hail his backing of Tel Aviv, progressives are discontent with Biden's reluctance to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The US press notes that having aligned with conservative government of Benjamin Netanyahu, in 2024, Biden may have a hard time unifying Arab Americans, Muslims, and progressive youths who previously supported him.Meanwhile, in the House, more than a dozen Democrats have urged the US president to back a resolution that demands an "immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine." The letter was signed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.).Biden's waning support from his former allies is not the only problem faced by the president: Congressional Republicans are continuing their investigation into the alleged influence peddling schemes by the Biden family making Joe's election odds slimmer.

