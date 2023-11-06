https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/zelensky-shifts-goal-posts-as-legacy-media-readies-american-public-for-ukraines-defeat-1114770047.html

Zelensky Shifts Goal Posts as Legacy Media Readies American Public for Ukraine’s Defeat

Zelensky Shifts Goal Posts as Legacy Media Readies American Public for Ukraine’s Defeat

The Gaza crisis and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s bombshell admission that Kiev’s counteroffensive had failed and turned into a “stalemate” sparked a wave of doom and gloom among Western policymaking circles and media, and forced Ukraine’s president to shift his rhetoric about the prospects of a speedy “victory.”

2023-11-06T18:01+0000

2023-11-06T18:01+0000

2023-11-06T18:39+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

tiberio graziani

donald trump

russia

kiev

moscow

european union (eu)

nato

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114403963_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_047937182a6b96977796e308586c2893.jpg

A visibly agitated President Volodymyr Zelensky defiantly denied on Sunday that the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine had entered a “stalemate,” assuring in an extensive interview with US media that Moscow has not “checkmated” Kiev, and that Ukraine still has many “different plans” to maintain the initiative.“Our military are coming up with different plans, with different operations in order to move forward faster and to strike the Russian Federation unexpectedly,” Zelensky said, in stark contradiction to Zaluzhnyi’s comments about the counteroffensive’s utter failure to penetrate Russian defenses.Zelensky stressed that Ukraine could not proceed with its operations “barehanded,” “without relevant, proper weapons,” calling for more aid and assuring that money sent to Ukraine is “not aid to Ukraine,” but support for the US and the EU themselves, because Kiev is “defending our joint values.”The Ukrainian president rejected any possibility of negotiations with Russia, saying he didn’t “want to make any dialogue with terrorists,” and dismissing former President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to end the conflict in “24 hours.” Instead, the Ukrainian leader suggested, it would take him “24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war.”Western media have taken note of Zelensky’s shift in rhetoric, with one outlet pointing out that while the Ukrainian leader once assured the West of a speedy victory, now the message seems to be geared toward asking for more support to prevent the conflict from dragging on indefinitely, playing on the West’s fears of a protracted conflict with Moscow that cannot be won.Planting the Seeds of DoubtBut some observers have come out ahead of Zelensky, kicking off what seems like a carefully crafted campaign to prepare Western publics for defeat, or a least a “rethink” of what “victory” in Ukraine looks like.“Ukraine’s counteroffensive was supposed to sustain political support for Kiev by proving that it could reconquer lost territory. Now, supporters of Ukraine might need to make the inverse argument: Ukraine is not reconquering substantial territory, and aid is needed indefinitely to forestall a devastating defeat.”This doom and gloom attitude isn’t unique, but joins a growing chorus of media and public figures waking up to the idea that the West can’t succeed in its effort to use Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia.Last week, shortly before the publication of Zaluzhnyi's bombshell critique, a major US news magazine ran a story citing members of Zelensky’s inner circle criticizing his “stubbornness” and refusal to entertain any possibility of a peace deal with Russia, even as commanders complained privately about being forced to attack Russian positions without adequate troops, weapons or artillery support.West Exhausted by Ukraine“In my opinion, the change of narrative from an ‘unconditional victory’ to something vaguer does not invalidate the usual request for military aid that Zelensky makes to the West,” Tiberio Graziani, chairman of Vision & Global Trends, a Rome-based geopolitical affairs think tank, told Sputnik. “The substantial fact is that the conflict has become objectively prolonged and there is no end in sight, also due to the poor initiatives of the major leaders of the West.”“European politicians and [President] Biden cannot present themselves to voters with a war, or rather two, if we also consider the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is difficult to present oneself to one’s potential voters with two open crises and, above all, without the prospect of certain victory,” Graziani said.The shift in messaging by Zelensky and some Western media comes months after independent observers did the same thing.In late September, an anonymous US intelligence official told veteran US journalist Seymour Hersh that the Ukraine war was “over” and that “Russia has won.”Barely a month later, Zaluzhnyi’s bombshell comments, Zelensky’s shift in tone and Western media’s new language redefining what "victory" means have served to confirm what Moscow has been saying all along: that it is “impossible” for the West to defeat Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine, because Moscow, unlike Kiev's Western sponsors, is fighting for its vital interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/polish-general-accuses-ukraines-zaluzhnyi-of-treason-over-stalemate-jab-1114766026.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/us-and-europe-in-talks-with-ukraine-on-possible-peace-deal-with-russia---report-1114708713.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/israeli-hamas-conflict-turns-into-perfect-storm-for-ukraine-1114259912.html

russia

kiev

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, united states, russia, proxy war, nato, volodymyr zelensky, valerii zaluzhny, conflict, crisis, resolution, peace talks