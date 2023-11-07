https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/west-applies-double-standards-in-fight-against-terrorism---russian-foreign-ministry-1114784594.html

West Applies Double Standards in Fight Against Terrorism - Russian Foreign Ministry

West Applies Double Standards in Fight Against Terrorism - Russian Foreign Ministry

The deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats (DNCT), Alexey Lyzhenkov, slammed Western countries for having a hypocritical stance on fighting international terrorism in his speech at the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS).

2023-11-07T13:11+0000

2023-11-07T13:11+0000

2023-11-07T13:11+0000

isis

taliban

afghanistan

vladimir putin

terrorism

anti-terrorism

counter-terrorism

world

al-qaeda

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18994/17/189941773_0:307:3054:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_c8783731204bf0128a93d7e841b11d22.jpg

The countries of the collective West, led by the United States, employ double standards in the fight against terrorism in Eurasia, Lyzhenkov stated.The diplomat noted that while imitating the fight against Daesh* and al-Qaeda** in Afghanistan and other countries in the region, "the US continues to maintain close contacts with the terrorists from these organizations, and makes no bones about doing business with Islamist, far-right, neo-Nazi groups."The situation in Afghanistan is still tense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking via video link at the SCO summit in July this year. In turn, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening ceremony of the SCO state leaders summit noted that the situation in Afghanistan affects the security of the member countries of the organization. In early August 2021, the Taliban*** intensified their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and the next day declared that the war was over. On the night of August 31, the US military left Kabul Airport, marking the end of the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the Taliban announced the composition of Afghanistan's interim government with Mohammad Hassan Akhund to be the Cabinet head. Akhund served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.* Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.** Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other states.*** The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-main-instigator-of-coups-terrorism-and-assassinations-around-world---media-commentator-1112710064.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230213/us-plans-to-send-terrorists-to-russia-and-cis-countries-to-target-officials-intel-service-says-1107363476.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221227/former-afghan-president-says-us-was-involved-in-corruption-in-his-country-1105821046.html

afghanistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anti-terrorist cooperation, anti-terrorism, antiterrorism, antiterrorist cooperation, counterterrorism, counter-terrorism, sco rats, sco, shanghai cooperation organization, anti-terrorist structure, antiterrorist structure, anti-terrorist organization, antiterrorist organization, counterterrorism cooperation, counter-terrorism cooperation, us-led terrorism, american terrorists, terrorist state, us hegemony, pro-american terrorists, proamerican terrorists, good terrorists, funding of terrorists, funding of terrorism, money for terrorists, american money for terrorists, american-backed terrorists, american-backed terrorism, us-backed terrorists, us-backed terrorism, taliban, afghan government, afghan terrorists