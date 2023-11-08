https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-has-gone-through-96-of-funds-allocated-for-ukraine-1114825507.html

US Has Gone Through 96% of Funds Allocated for Ukraine

US Has Gone Through 96% of Funds Allocated for Ukraine

The United States has already burned through nearly 96% of funds allocated for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict and more than 90% of security assistance replenishment funds, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We've gone through about 96% of what's left and greater than 90% of of security assistance replenishment funds," Kirby stated.Since the launch of Russia's special military operation, the US has allocated more than $30.4 billion in total to the Kiev regime, ranking it fifth among the top recipients of American assistance. Moreover, on October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for nearly $106 billion in additional funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other matters.

