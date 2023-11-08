International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-has-gone-through-96-of-funds-allocated-for-ukraine-1114825507.html
US Has Gone Through 96% of Funds Allocated for Ukraine
US Has Gone Through 96% of Funds Allocated for Ukraine
The United States has already burned through nearly 96% of funds allocated for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict and more than 90% of security assistance replenishment funds, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.
2023-11-08T18:59+0000
2023-11-08T18:59+0000
world
us
john kirby
ukraine
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
military assistance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113830092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3bf3cfed4120119970f71ced7940032.jpg
"We've gone through about 96% of what's left and greater than 90% of of security assistance replenishment funds," Kirby stated.Since the launch of Russia's special military operation, the US has allocated more than $30.4 billion in total to the Kiev regime, ranking it fifth among the top recipients of American assistance. Moreover, on October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for nearly $106 billion in additional funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other matters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/usaid-warns-no-funding-left-for-direct-budget-support-in-ukraine-1114821828.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113830092_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6c41dc9c14be097afd899eb97a877d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us money, security assistance, us funds, us assistance, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
us money, security assistance, us funds, us assistance, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort

US Has Gone Through 96% of Funds Allocated for Ukraine

18:59 GMT 08.11.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail TurgievThe White House
The White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Turgiev
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has already burned through nearly 96% of funds allocated for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict and more than 90% of security assistance replenishment funds, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"We've gone through about 96% of what's left and greater than 90% of of security assistance replenishment funds," Kirby stated.
Since the launch of Russia's special military operation, the US has allocated more than $30.4 billion in total to the Kiev regime, ranking it fifth among the top recipients of American assistance. Moreover, on October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for nearly $106 billion in additional funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other matters.
Burning dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
World
USAID Warns No Funding Left for Direct Budget Support in Ukraine
16:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала