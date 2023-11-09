https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/ex-cia-analyst-west-preparing-for-military-coup-against-zelensky-1114845253.html

Ex-CIA Analyst: West Preparing for Military Coup Against Zelensky

Ex-CIA Analyst: West Preparing for Military Coup Against Zelensky

The writing is on the wall for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the Western elite seemingly seek someone else to fill his shoes, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

Signs of a behind-the-scenes struggle in Ukraine have recently manifested themselves in Commander-in-Chief Gen. Valery Zaluzhny's open defiance of Volodymyr Zelensky's non-stop war plans; a mysterious death of Zaluzhny's close aide; and the Ukrainian president's refusal to hold elections next year.CIA veteran Larry Johnson believes that the "invisible hand" of the West is orchestrating what may end up in regime change in Ukraine. Per him, Zaluzhny's extensive "stalemate" interview to the British press, which prompted so much ire on Bankovaya Street – a Ukrainian presidential residence – was by no means coincidental.Likewise, the death of Gennady Chastyakov, an assistant to the commander-in-chief, reeks of a potential sabotage from the Ukrainian infamous security service, according to the former CIA analyst.However, it's not Zaluzhny who is Zelensky's major problem, but the Ukrainian president's fading support in the West, both in the UK and the US, according to Johnson:Johnson drew attention to the fact that in addition, NBC News broke on November 4 that US and European officials have begun "quietly talking" to the Kiev regime about possible "peace negotiations with Russia" to end the stalemate.It seems Western decision-makers have zero illusions about Zelensky: they know that he had zero qualifications to take on the presidency, but was "a comedian notorious for his ability to use his genitalia to play the piano," per the CIA veteran.For his part, Zaluzhny appears to be someone "who could negotiate with Russia, because Zaluzhny back in the day at least had contacts with and trained with members of the Russian military before the split when Ukraine sort of went in its own direction," Johnson stressed.Apparently, Zelensky is still striving to tip the balance in his favor. Most recently, he canceled next year's elections in Ukraine, despite the West's insistence on the necessity to conduct this democratic procedure amid the conflict.

