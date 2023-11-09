https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/so-unique-so-russian-meet-the-domestically-built-il-96-400m-passenger-airplane-1114841061.html

So Unique, So Russian: Meet the Domestically-Built IL-96-400M Passenger Airplane

So Unique, So Russian: Meet the Domestically-Built IL-96-400M Passenger Airplane

The Ilyushin Il-96-400M made its first flight on November 1, showcasing its remarkable characteristics. Renowned for advanced safety features, the plane outperforms its predecessor, the Il-96-300, with its enhanced engine power and extended fuselage.

2023-11-09T15:45+0000

2023-11-09T15:45+0000

2023-11-09T15:45+0000

il-96

il-96-400

russian plane

russian aviation

russian economy under sanctions

multimedia

russia

aircraft

denis manturov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114841792_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f8805108d0edc052e392e23c16e19309.png

Russia's newly-developed passenger jet has not only retained the effective features of the Il-96-300M, but also obtained "new operational and transport capabilities," Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stated after its inaugural flight.According to the minister, the Il-96-400M plane has become a testatement to the competence of Russian design bureaus and aircraft factories who have been relentlessly striving to revive the Russian aircraft production. Having abandoned Soviet passanger aircraft technology, Russia embarked on the infamous journey of substituting the homegrown planes with foreign Airbuses and Boeings. It has been a while since domestically-built passanger jets traversed the Russian sky. However, 'thanks' to the unlawful Western sanctions, Russia has managed to return to its roots, overcoming significant obstacles and finally reviving its aircraft production. Thus, the head of the Russian State Corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov, in turn, concured that the Il-96-400M’s maiden flight proved that the Russian industry has risen from the ashes like a phoenix.According to Yury Slyusar, the director general of the United Aircraft Corporation, Russia already has the short-haul SJ-100 and the medium-haul MS-21, hence the new long-haul IL-96-400M will ensure a nationwide route network and replace foreign jets.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the Ilyushin Il-96-400M!

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ilyushin il-96, maiden flight, russian jet, technological sovereignty, il-96-300, characteristics of il-96-300, characteristics of il-96-400m, russian airliners, modern aircraft, passenger aircraft, sanctions against russia, economic restrictions, russian economy under sanctions, russia develops, russian technologies, build planes, build jets, build aircraft