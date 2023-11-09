https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/so-unique-so-russian-meet-the-domestically-built-il-96-400m-passenger-airplane-1114841061.html
So Unique, So Russian: Meet the Domestically-Built IL-96-400M Passenger Airplane
So Unique, So Russian: Meet the Domestically-Built IL-96-400M Passenger Airplane
The Ilyushin Il-96-400M made its first flight on November 1, showcasing its remarkable characteristics. Renowned for advanced safety features, the plane outperforms its predecessor, the Il-96-300, with its enhanced engine power and extended fuselage.
2023-11-09T15:45+0000
2023-11-09T15:45+0000
2023-11-09T15:45+0000
il-96
il-96-400
russian plane
russian aviation
russian economy under sanctions
multimedia
russia
aircraft
denis manturov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114841792_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f8805108d0edc052e392e23c16e19309.png
Russia's newly-developed passenger jet has not only retained the effective features of the Il-96-300M, but also obtained "new operational and transport capabilities," Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stated after its inaugural flight.According to the minister, the Il-96-400M plane has become a testatement to the competence of Russian design bureaus and aircraft factories who have been relentlessly striving to revive the Russian aircraft production. Having abandoned Soviet passanger aircraft technology, Russia embarked on the infamous journey of substituting the homegrown planes with foreign Airbuses and Boeings. It has been a while since domestically-built passanger jets traversed the Russian sky. However, 'thanks' to the unlawful Western sanctions, Russia has managed to return to its roots, overcoming significant obstacles and finally reviving its aircraft production. Thus, the head of the Russian State Corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov, in turn, concured that the Il-96-400M’s maiden flight proved that the Russian industry has risen from the ashes like a phoenix.According to Yury Slyusar, the director general of the United Aircraft Corporation, Russia already has the short-haul SJ-100 and the medium-haul MS-21, hence the new long-haul IL-96-400M will ensure a nationwide route network and replace foreign jets.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the Ilyushin Il-96-400M!
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114841792_158:0:1118:720_1920x0_80_0_0_227df0169bc233f6330579b2415b3bb9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ilyushin il-96, maiden flight, russian jet, technological sovereignty, il-96-300, characteristics of il-96-300, characteristics of il-96-400m, russian airliners, modern aircraft, passenger aircraft, sanctions against russia, economic restrictions, russian economy under sanctions, russia develops, russian technologies, build planes, build jets, build aircraft
ilyushin il-96, maiden flight, russian jet, technological sovereignty, il-96-300, characteristics of il-96-300, characteristics of il-96-400m, russian airliners, modern aircraft, passenger aircraft, sanctions against russia, economic restrictions, russian economy under sanctions, russia develops, russian technologies, build planes, build jets, build aircraft
So Unique, So Russian: Meet the Domestically-Built IL-96-400M Passenger Airplane
The Ilyushin Il-96-400M made its first flight on November 1, showcasing its remarkable characteristics. Renowned for advanced safety features, the plane outperforms its predecessor, the Il-96-300, with its enhanced engine power and extended fuselage.
Russia's newly-developed passenger jet has not only retained the effective features of the Il-96-300M, but also obtained "new operational and transport capabilities," Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stated after its inaugural flight.
According to the minister, the Il-96-400M
plane has become a testatement to the competence of Russian design bureaus and aircraft factories who have been relentlessly striving to revive the Russian aircraft production.
Having abandoned Soviet passanger aircraft technology, Russia embarked on the infamous journey of substituting the homegrown planes with foreign Airbuses and Boeings. It has been a while since domestically-built passanger jets traversed the Russian sky.
However, 'thanks' to the unlawful Western sanctions
, Russia has managed to return to its roots, overcoming significant obstacles and finally reviving its aircraft production.
Thus, the head of the Russian State Corporation Rostec
Sergey Chemezov, in turn, concured that the Il-96-400M’s maiden flight proved that the Russian industry has risen from the ashes like a phoenix.
"I would emphasize that the creation of such aircraft is a unique competence that will ensure the country's technological sovereignty," Chemezov stated.
According to Yury Slyusar, the director general of the United Aircraft Corporation, Russia already has the short-haul SJ-100
and the medium-haul MS-21
, hence the new long-haul IL-96-400M will ensure a nationwide route network and replace foreign jets.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the Ilyushin Il-96-400M!