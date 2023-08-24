Nuclear Expert: Tritium in Fukushima Wastewater 'Very Dangerous, Causes 'Genetic Damage'

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/fukushima-very-dangerouscauses-genetic-damage-at-tiny-conventional-doses--1112839265.html

The Tritium contained in filtered cooling water from the Fukushima nuclear site is very dangerous, causes genetic damage, nuclear expert Dr. Christopher Busby told Sputnik.

The tritium contained in filtered cooling water from the Fukushima nuclear site is very dangerous, renowned nuclear expert Dr. Christopher Busby told Sputnik.After months of controversy, Japan earlier announced that it would begin the release of over a million metric tons of treated, highly-diluted radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. The decision was made regardless of a torrent of criticism from the local population, the international humanitarian community, as well as vehement objections from China and other neighbors in the region. The plan to release the water had been in the wind for years. Back in 2019, Japan's authorities had warned that they were running out of space to store the material.Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen. While it is produced naturally from interactions of cosmic rays with gases in the upper atmosphere, it is also a by-product of nuclear reactors. Tritium possesses the same number of protons and electrons as hydrogen, but unlike regular hydrogen, which does not have any neutrons, tritium has two. Thus, it is both unstable and radioactive.According to Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the released wastewater will be heavily diluted with clean water, leaving it containing only very low concentrations of radioactive material. The dumped water will ostensibly travel through an undersea tunnel about one kilometer (0.62 miles) off the coast, until it reaches the Pacific Ocean. Both during the discharge and afterwards, the entire process is reported to be monitored by third parties, including the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for years to come.'Regulators Are Wrong'While the Japanese (also the International Atomic Energy Agency, and a long list of self-identified experts) collectively say: "no problems, the quantities are very small and pose no risk to health, neither to people nor marine life," this is not the case, according to Christopher Busby.“Tritium is interesting stuff. Its radioactivity is extremely weak: it emits a very short-range beta electron and itself then changes into nitrogen… In terms of radioactivity, because the decay electron is so weak, the method that the risk agencies use to quantify radiation effects has classed tritium as almost a non-event, in terms of health effects. This is most convenient for the nuclear industry, as it means that the exposure limits for tritium (in terms of Becquerels per liter) are truly enormous, when compared with other radioactive waste," the nuclear expert clarified.The expert recalled that years ago, the regulator BEIR committee in the US, led by Prof. Karl Z. Morgan, made an unsuccessful attempt to change the limits for tritium, which he was convinced was a serious hazard. He was overruled because it would have made the operation of nuclear power very difficult. “The water in the tanks contains about 1500Bq/liter. A Becquerel is one decay per second. A liter of this water would produce 1,500 clicks on a suitable measuring instrument… Would you drink this water? Even if the IAEA say it’s OK?” queried the scientist.While a plethora of experts have been rounded up to say that “this stuff has never shown any health effects in places where it is poured into the sea,” Busby pointed out, they are wrong. The expert, who spent years of research looking at the effects of releasing radionuclides, including tritium, to the sea, cited his studies in the late 1990s looking at cancer and child leukemia near the Irish Sea. Similar studies, from 1999 to 2006, showed a close to 30 percent increase in cancer near the Bristol Channel, where there are also significant quantities of tritium, the expert stated, also citing research by Professor Awadhesh Jha showing that very small amounts of tritium have “profound effects on chromosomes and on development” of marine invertebrates.Physical chemist Christopher Busby was also an expert witness on a case in South Korea, asked to advise the country's parliament on the health effects of tritium. "The Koreans use the Canadian CANDU reactors which emit huge amounts of tritium; there is a big cancer cluster around these sites," he added. He also recalled being told by a colleague from Germany in 1998 that tritiated water has a much higher freezing point than ordinary water. "So, when a fog appears as the air temperature drops, the initial fog is a pure tritiated water vapor," the scientist pointed out.Valid Concerns A torrent of criticism has accompanied Tokyo's move. Some of the most vehement protests have come from China, which decided to ban imports of goods from Japan's 10 prefectures to “prevent radioactive Japanese products from being shipped to China and ensure safety of imported production for Chinese consumers," as per the Chinese General Administration of Customs. Beijing said it would also increase control of sea food products from other areas in Japan and start checking all goods coming in from that country for radioactivity. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused Tokyo of being “extremely selfish and irresponsible” by pressing ahead with the disposal of the water, adding that the ocean should be treated as a common good for humanity, “not a sewer for Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water.”South Korean activists have been protesting against Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean. Opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said they intend to hold the government of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol responsible for "failing to do its duties." Lee slammed Japan's plan to discharge water from the Fukushima plant as an act of "terror."Local fishing groups and UN human rights experts have voiced their concerns about the potential threat to the marine environment and public health. However, Tokyo was not to be swayed. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed that the "issue of discharging water treated in the ALPS [Advanced Liquid Processing System] system cannot be postponed," as he addressed reporters on the heels of the trilateral US-Japan-South Korea summit at Camp David. The summit came amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in Asia, with the Biden administration drumming up allies to "contain" China, so it's hardly surprising that both Washington and official Seoul have refrained from joining the chorus of voices slamming the Fukushima radioactive wastewater release. The US voiced confidence that the government of Japan had “set up a very rigorous process… and weighed all the options and the effects." Washington claimed that its ally had been “very transparent about the decision and the process.”Moscow has also urged Tokyo to be more transparent about its actions regarding the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, actions that “may pose a radiation threat,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing. Zakharova noted that Japan should have answered the questions sent to it by Russia and China regarding the dumping of radioactive water, as well as provided full access to all information of interest and to water sampling.

