https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/nato-admits-lack-of-production-capacity-to-meet-ukraines-requests-1114847363.html
NATO Admits Lack of Production Capacity to Meet Ukraine's Requests
NATO Admits Lack of Production Capacity to Meet Ukraine's Requests
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană made the comments during a working visit to the Romanian capital to take part in the Bucharest Forum on November 2.
2023-11-09T18:22+0000
2023-11-09T18:22+0000
2023-11-09T18:22+0000
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
nato
ukraine
military
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
military support
military assistance
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114706507_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba10590b760989738612756e1534477d.jpg
NATO is reportedly unable to satisfy Ukraine's needs, according to its deputy secretary general.At the same time, the deputy secretary general assured that he does not feel any fatigue of the allies' efforts to support Kiev.According to him, not only is Ukraine's fate important for Kiev and Europe, but also "what the whole world will look like" depends on it. Geoană emphasized that in the current security context, the alliance "cannot afford the luxury" of ignoring the republic's problem. Earlier, an American newspaper called the decision by Slovakia's new cabinet to block the shipment of more than €40 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine the first explicit sign of growing fatigue among Kiev's supporters in NATO. Slovak parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini stressed pn Wednesday that the government had stopped the depletion of its army's warehouses by blocking another military package to Ukraine.Against the backdrop of Slovakia's decision, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that he was confident that the alliance's support for Kiev would continue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-has-gone-through-96-of-funds-allocated-for-ukraine-1114825507.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/huge-financial-burden-of-ukraine-support-driving-fatiguein-us-and-europe-1113962336.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/nato-proxy-war-against-russia-hurt-world-economy-mideast-crisis-could-finish-it-off-1114722261.html
ukraine
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114706507_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0738da18d1c93354fca6f5dc4be96a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
support for kiev, support for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine
support for kiev, support for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine
NATO Admits Lack of Production Capacity to Meet Ukraine's Requests
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană made the comments during a working visit to the Romanian capital to take part in the Bucharest Forum on November 2.
NATO is reportedly unable to satisfy Ukraine's needs, according to its deputy secretary general.
"We do not yet have sufficient production capacity to help Ukraine in the volume and at the pace we are asked," Geoană stressed.
At the same time, the deputy secretary general assured that he does not feel any fatigue of the allies' efforts to support Kiev
.
"Our leaders in the Euro-Atlantic world and our global partners continue to support Ukraine," Geoană said.
According to him, not only is Ukraine's fate important for Kiev and Europe, but also "what the whole world will look like"
depends on it. Geoană emphasized that in the current security context, the alliance "cannot afford the luxury"
of ignoring the republic's problem.
Earlier, an American newspaper called the decision by Slovakia's new cabinet to block the shipment
of more than €40 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine
the first explicit sign of growing fatigue among Kiev's supporters in NATO.
Slovak parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini stressed pn Wednesday that the government had stopped the depletion of its army's warehouses by blocking another military package to Ukraine
.
Against the backdrop of Slovakia's decision, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that he was confident that the alliance's support for Kiev would continue
.