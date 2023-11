https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/watch-russian-paratroopers-obliterate-ukrainian-observation-point-near-artemovsk-1114867582.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Obliterate Ukrainian Observation Point Near Artemovsk

In an determined attack, the Russian Guards Airborne Regiment from Kostroma, operating BMD-2K-AU airborne infantry fighting vehicles, successfully carried out a high-precision operation in the Artemovsk area.

The Defense Ministry published footage of Russian servicemen closing in on Ukrainian positions, engaging in direct fire combat, and destroying the enemy.At a critical distance of just 500 meters, Russian troops skillfully utilized short bursts of fire, and launched a 9K111 Fagot (also known as the bassoon) anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). In addition, the Russian soldiers used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in adjusting fire, exemplifying the advanced technological capabilities of Moscow's forces. By utilizing those drones, the accuracy of their strikes was enhanced, resulting in minimal casualties, while ensuring maximum effectiveness and at the same time protecting the lives of Russian soldiers.The city of Artemovsk, as well as its surroundings, is a strategic location which was liberated by Russian troops in May this year. Russian paratroopers have played a pivotal role in maintaining control of this city, contributing to the stability of the area.

