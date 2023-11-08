https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/watch-russian-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-postions-1114816914.html
Russian forces have been wreaking havoc on the Ukrainian positions using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The Yug Battlegroup has been successfully carrying out precise strikes using kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of drones destroying Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area.Troops have employed kamikaze drones to ravage two Ukrainian positions, wiping out a grenade launcher firing point. Loitering munitions have significantly changed the pace of modern warfare, challenging fighters to adapt to new threats, as well as opportunities. Since the launch of the special operation, Russian forces have eliminated Ukrainian manpower, NATO-supplied weapons, ammo depots, and various other targets, bringing the end to the conflict closer.
