International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/ukrainian-military-claims-general-offensive-impossible-due-to-lack-of-ammunition-personnel-1114907322.html
Ukrainian Military Claims General Offensive Impossible Due to Lack of Ammunition, Personnel
Ukrainian Military Claims General Offensive Impossible Due to Lack of Ammunition, Personnel
Ukrainian soldiers say they are low on ammunition and manpower on the ground in the conflict with Russia, which forces them to send drone operators and crews of armored vehicles to the frontline positions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
2023-11-12T17:30+0000
2023-11-12T17:30+0000
military
ukraine
russia
nato
ammunition
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102634/44/1026344430_0:426:4640:3036_1920x0_80_0_0_49293a41b628a4b69b203b848a3694c1.jpg
Due to a lack of ammunition and other issues, Ukraine has been unable to seize the initiative on the battlefield and had to shift to a defensive posture after months of counteroffensive operations, the report read. "It's a trench deadlock ... A general offensive is impossible for either side. Neither side can break through," a senior Ukrainian security official was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with the Economist that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/ukraines-possible-new-counteroffensive-camouflage-for-zelensky-to-steal-more-money-from-west-1113837034.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102634/44/1026344430_222:0:4419:3148_1920x0_80_0_0_63de813fd67075e088a39b94bebddd26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian special militayr operation
ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian special militayr operation

Ukrainian Military Claims General Offensive Impossible Due to Lack of Ammunition, Personnel

17:30 GMT 12.11.2023
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA soldier mans a heavy machine-gun position at a Ukrainian army checkpoint near Kurakhove, Ukraine (File)
A soldier mans a heavy machine-gun position at a Ukrainian army checkpoint near Kurakhove, Ukraine (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2023
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers say they are low on ammunition and manpower on the ground in the conflict with Russia, which forces them to send drone operators and crews of armored vehicles to the frontline positions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Due to a lack of ammunition and other issues, Ukraine has been unable to seize the initiative on the battlefield and had to shift to a defensive posture after months of counteroffensive operations, the report read.
"It's a trench deadlock ... A general offensive is impossible for either side. Neither side can break through," a senior Ukrainian security official was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2023
Analysis
Ukraine’s Possible New Counteroffensive: ‘Camouflage' for Zelensky to 'Steal More Money From West’
1 October, 12:34 GMT
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with the Economist that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала