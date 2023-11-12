https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/ukrainian-military-claims-general-offensive-impossible-due-to-lack-of-ammunition-personnel-1114907322.html

Ukrainian Military Claims General Offensive Impossible Due to Lack of Ammunition, Personnel

Ukrainian soldiers say they are low on ammunition and manpower on the ground in the conflict with Russia, which forces them to send drone operators and crews of armored vehicles to the frontline positions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Due to a lack of ammunition and other issues, Ukraine has been unable to seize the initiative on the battlefield and had to shift to a defensive posture after months of counteroffensive operations, the report read. "It's a trench deadlock ... A general offensive is impossible for either side. Neither side can break through," a senior Ukrainian security official was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with the Economist that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."

