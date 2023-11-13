International
Almost 40% of Brits Think Appointing David Cameron as Foreign Secretary Bad Idea - Poll
Almost 40% of Brits Think Appointing David Cameron as Foreign Secretary Bad Idea - Poll
Almost 40% of Brits consider UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to appoint David Cameron as the new foreign secretary a bad one, according to a YouGov poll released on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party stated that Sunak would reshuffle his cabinet. First, Home Secretary Suella Braverman was replaced by former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. After that, it was announced that Cameron, who served as the UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016, would from now on occupy Cleverly's previous post. When asked whether they thought the decision to appoint Cameron as the new foreign secretary was a good or a bad one, 24% of the respondents said it was a good decision, while 38% said it was a bad one. Another 38% said they did not know. Furthermore, when asked how they believed Cameron would do in his new position, 31% of the respondents said they thought he would do "fairly well" or "very well," while 36% thought he would do "fairly badly" or "very badly," and 33% said they did not know. The poll was carried out on Monday among 2,163 adults in the United Kingdom. No information about the margin error was given.
Almost 40% of Brits Think Appointing David Cameron as Foreign Secretary Bad Idea - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 40% of Brits consider UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to appoint David Cameron as the new foreign secretary a bad one, according to a YouGov poll released on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party stated that Sunak would reshuffle his cabinet. First, Home Secretary Suella Braverman was replaced by former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. After that, it was announced that Cameron, who served as the UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016, would from now on occupy Cleverly's previous post.
When asked whether they thought the decision to appoint Cameron as the new foreign secretary was a good or a bad one, 24% of the respondents said it was a good decision, while 38% said it was a bad one. Another 38% said they did not know.
Furthermore, when asked how they believed Cameron would do in his new position, 31% of the respondents said they thought he would do "fairly well" or "very well," while 36% thought he would do "fairly badly" or "very badly," and 33% said they did not know.
The poll was carried out on Monday among 2,163 adults in the United Kingdom. No information about the margin error was given.
