Biden Wants Xi to Revive 'Priority' Issue of US-China Military Channels

Recommencing US-China military communication channels will be one of the key issues that President Joe Biden intends to take up with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

One of the key issues that President Joe Biden intends to discuss with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is the importance of recommencing military communication channels between the US and China, which will help lower the risk of military misunderstanding.After China suspended these channels last year over certain moves taken by Washington, specifically the visit of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan, which was decried by Beijing as a show of support for separatism, the matter has now become "a priority” for the Democratic POTUS. According to Sullivan, the Biden administration needs “those lines of communication so that there aren’t mistakes or miscalculations or miscommunication.”The White House also underscored the importance of restoring a military hotline between the top defense officials of the two countries “all the way down to the tactical, operational level.”Earlier this month, reports from US media indicated that the reestablishment of mutual military communication channels could potentially be one of the outcomes of the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had reportedly proposed this during his visit to Washington from October 26-28.In recent years, the US has been actively engaging with Taiwan – an island that Beijing considers a breakaway province. This engagement includes various activities, such as weapon sales. As part of this approach, former House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2-3, 2022. Beijing had strongly objected to Pelosi's trip. At the time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that the visit dealt a severe blow to China-US relations.In response to the US move, China suspended military communications channels with Washington, including the Defense Policy Coordination Talks and the Maritime Military Communications Agreement, signed by the two sides in 1998 to enable ship and aircraft operators to communicate on a regular basis.However, some lower-level military ties have been resumed recently, the US media reported. That said, Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, met with General Xu Qiling, deputy Joint Chief of Staff of the People’s Liberation Army, in Fiji this past August.Furthermore, General Li Shangfu was removed from the post of Chinese Defense Minister in October. Li was slapped with US sanctions over Chinese imports of Russian arms in 2018, when he was serving as a general, and Beijing had demanded that these restrictions be removed as a precondition for restoring high-level communication between the militaries of the two countries.It was earlier reported that the meeting between Biden and Xi would focus on the bilateral relationship between the United States and China, restoring “essential communications between the United States and China on the military side”, and showing the Chinese President once again Washington's commitment to the One China policy, with no support for Taiwan's independence. The Ukraine conflict, the fresh flare-up of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and other hot-button issues will also be touched upon, according to reports.A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman commented on the forthcoming meeting, saying that the two leaders would discuss the “strategic, overarching and fundamental importance in shaping China-US relations and major issues concerning world peace and development”.

