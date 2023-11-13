https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/us-foresees-difficulties-finalizing-apec-statement-amid-friction-over-ukraine---envoy-1114930346.html

US Foresees Difficulties Finalizing APEC Statement Amid Friction Over Ukraine - Envoy

US Foresees Difficulties Finalizing APEC Statement Amid Friction Over Ukraine - Envoy

While there are some difficulties regarding finalization of a final APEC statement due to the frictions over the Ukraine issue, the members still aim for a release of a consensus statement at the end of the leaders summit this week in San Francisco, US ambassador Matt Murray told reporters on Monday.

2023-11-13T17:50+0000

2023-11-13T17:50+0000

2023-11-13T17:50+0000

world

apec

apec summit

ukraine

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukraine crisis

us hegemony

unipolar world order

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114930861_0:315:3072:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_f720f9236271d3291d22c4dbdb6408ae.jpg

"We're certainly working towards having a strong consensus statement in APEC, for the leaders to be able to release at the end of the week," Murray stated. Murray went on to say that Russia is a member of APEC, while many of the APEC economies have felt the detrimental economic impact of the Ukraine conflict on their economies in the region, particularly on food security, energy security, macroeconomic instability, etc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

apec summit 2023, apec summit, 2023 apec summit, discrimination against russia, apec, us hegemony, western pressure, western world, western dominance, us dominance, anti-russian campaign, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian campaign, sanctions, european sanctions, eu sanctions, western dominance, unipolar world, western arrogance, western rules, western arrogance, western influence, western interference