Threat of US Govt Shutdown Returns Amid Congress Row Over Israel and Ukraine Aid

Margaret Kimberley and Dr Linwood Tauheed predicted Democrats and Republicans would broker unsavoury deals to keep arming Washington's client states.

The US is facing a renewed threat of a federal government shutdown if Democrats and Republicans cannot agree funding for conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz led radical Republicans in a rebellion that unseated speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.That was after President Joe Biden let slip the two had a secret deal on federal funding that would see tens of billions more for Ukraine set aside for a later bill the Republican would help push.Rebels, including Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, want aid to the Kiev regime cut off and money re-routed to solving domestic crises such as the flood of people-trafficking across the Mexican border.Now Biden has attempted to wring his $60 billion for the proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine out of Congress again by linking it to $14 billion in military aid to Israel — banking on limitless Republican commitment to Washington's client state in the Middle East.Journalist Margaret Kimberley told Sputnik there was "a lot of deal-making" ahead on the issue, "some of which has to happen in the Republican Party."She said Senate Republicans, including minority leader Mitch McConnell, were "sick of the House and their antics."Previous shutdowns have seen federal employees, excluding the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and emergency services, sent home without pay for periods and welfare programs suspended.New House Speaker Mike Johnson is a religious conservative like many hard-line Republicans, and has said Israel is first in line for arms hand-outs before Ukraine."I'm sure that the new speaker doesn't want to end up like the old speaker, so he knows better than to seek any help from Democrats," Kimberly said. "I suspect that on the Senate side, Republicans will help him out and help him come up with something that's palatable to his wing."The editor said she would be happy to see military aid to Ukraine cut off, but argued that Republicans only want to disengage with Russia in order to pick a fight with China over Taiwan.Precious few in congress back a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza, the commentator said. "And even those who call for a ceasefire, they sometimes use weasel words, like Bernie Sanders says there should be a humanitarian pause, and now Elizabeth Warren," Kimberly aid. "Excuse me, how do you have a humanitarian pause? You either have bombing or you don't."Economist Dr Linwood Tauheed told Sputnik that the "fiscal conservatives" demanding cuts to the federal budget every year could be found on both sides of the political aisle."Fiscal conservatives is a term that's in fact used to hide the fact that there are Democrats who are fiscal conservatives as well," he said, adding that Mike Johnson's "working group" on the budget will reflect that.He warned that previous cross-party agreements were off and further austerity measures could be on the horizon."When McCarthy was speaker there was a bipartisan deal with with the Biden administration to cap the total budget at at for two years at the 2023 level. That was supposed to be the deal that Republicans agreed upon," Tauheed said. "Now, of course, Republicans are coming back under a new speaker. So I guess the deal doesn't hold and looking for additional cuts."But he noted that the $60 billion figure Republicans were seeking to slash from the budget was conveniently the same as Biden's request for more arms to Kiev.

