What are Hamas' Survival Odds as Israeli Military Gains Ground in Gaza City?

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have managed to seize Hamas’ parliament, government seat, and police headquarters in the course of the military ground operation in the region, according to the Israeli press.

The IDF announced on Tuesday that the 7th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade had taken over a number of Hamas sites in Gaza City despite fierce resistance from the Palestinian Islamist militants. Social media accounts have been circulating photos of Israeli troops holding the Jewish state's banner in what appears to be premises captured from Hamas.On October 7, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and other Islamist groups carried out a surprise attack on Israeli cities and military positions. In addition to launching around 6,000 rockets, the Islamist groups infiltrated Israeli settlements, slaughtered 1,400 civilians – including elderly and children – and military servicemen, and took around 240 hostages. In the wake of the attack, which caught the Israeli government off guard, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas, kicked off massive air strikes against the militants' positions in the strip, and later authorized a ground operation in Gaza.Has Hamas Lost Control of Gaza?Even though the fighting on the ground has been raging on, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggested on November 13 that Hamas had lost control of the Gaza Strip. "There is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every point. The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza," Gallant said, adding that Gaza civilians are "looting" bases left by the militant group. As of Tuesday, the death toll in the IDF ground operation had reached 46 Israeli servicemen.Over the past two days, most fighting occurred around Shifa Hospital, which, according to Tel Aviv, was used by Hamas as cover for an underground command center. However, the IDF denied that it has besieged or directly attacked the medical center, adding that it has maintained contact with the Shifa staff to allow safe passage of civilians and patients.Per the IDF, the Israeli military supplied 300 liters of fuel to Shifa Hospital on Sunday, but Hamas prevented the healthcare facility from receiving it. Earlier, the director of the hospital, Mohammed Abu Selmia, complained that the facility lost power on Saturday.On Tuesday, the Israeli military also shared a tape of conversation between an IDF liaison officer and Abu Selmia regarding the handover of 37 incubators, four breathing machines, and other critical medical equipment from Israel to the hospital amid mounting criticism of Tel Aviv's ground operation by the international community, including Israel's allies, the US and EU. The hostilities have claimed the lives of over 11,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza’s Hamas government.Last week, Israel agreed to four-hour daily "tactical, localized pauses" in its offensive in the Gaza Strip. Per the Israeli media, these pauses were observed on Tuesday, too, to enable Palestinians to evacuate toward the south. Over 800,000 out of the 1.1 million Palestinians from the northern part of Gaza have already fled to the south through safe corridors set up by the IDF.Hamas Can Still Play Hostage CardMeanwhile, the Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the Israeli Air Force had struck 200 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. Nonetheless, Hamas has continued to fire rockets at Israeli military positions and residential areas from Gaza. The missile attacks from the Islamist group have been ongoing almost uninterruptedly since the October surprise assault.Per Trombetta, Hamas still has some cards up its sleeve:Meanwhile, the Netanyahu Cabinet appears to have no doubts that Israel must prevail in the conflict with Hamas and ensure the Jewish state's security. Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Washington's apparent proposal that the Palestinian Authority should take the reins of Gaza after the hostilities are over. Per him, discussions of who should govern the strip would "only come after the eradication of Hamas." Speaking to Fox News last Thursday, the Israeli prime minister emphasized that the enclave must be "demilitarized, deradicalized and rebuilt" in the first place.In a joint press conference on November 12, which Netanyahu held alongside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, the Israeli prime minister brushed away international criticism over how the IDF is conducting its military operation against Islamists in the Gaza Strip: "No international pressure, no false allegations about IDF soldiers and our state," will impact Israel’s resolve, per Netanyahu. Israel will "stand firm against the world if necessary," he stressed. "Israel has to win for its own sake and for the world."

