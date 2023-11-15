International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/biden-brand-diplomacy-us-prez-talks-up-chinas-problems-on-eve-of-crucial-xi-meeting-1114972444.html
Biden Brand Diplomacy? US Prez Talks Up 'China's Problems' on Eve of Crucial Xi Meeting
Biden Brand Diplomacy? US Prez Talks Up 'China's Problems' on Eve of Crucial Xi Meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday evening ahead of a summit with President Biden and the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting. This is Xi’s first trip to the United States since 2017.
2023-11-15T10:46+0000
2023-11-15T10:52+0000
world
joe biden
donald trump
china
taiwan
asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
foreign ministry
apec
white house
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114911772_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4e17bc0daeb5efb61e501a2ce7c8e059.jpg
China’s Foreign Ministry has responded to President Biden’s comments after the US leader talked up the “real problems” facing the People’s Republic."I think there is no country in the world that does not have problems," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters. “China has the leadership of the Communist Party and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics... We are confident that we will achieve better development and gain brighter prospects.”China hopes that the United States “can also truly solve” its own “problems” and give a better life to the American people, Mao added.Wednesday’s meeting between Presidents Xi and Biden will be their first interaction in over a year, with the leaders communicating six times since Biden’s election in 2021, but meeting in person only once.Biden also communicated with the Chinese president while serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, and repeatedly boasted on the campaign trail in 2020 that he had travelled “17,000 miles” with Xi in that capacity, and held “24-25 hours of private meetings,” leaving him confident that he knows the Chinese leader “pretty well.”Biden’s claims were challenged, with media pointing out that the only time the US politician and Xi actually traveled together was when they visited a local high school in Dujiangyan in 2011. A White House official clarified that the “traveling with” line was a “reference to the total travel back and forth – both internally in the US and China, and as well as internationally – for meetings they held together,” some “in parallel, some…separately to joint destinations.”The China-US relationship under President Biden has continued the slide which began under his predecessor, Donald Trump, who declared a multi-trillion dollar trade and technology war against the People’s Republic in 2018. Biden has added to these anti-China economic measures, and ramped up geopolitical and military pressure on Beijing by expanding US support for Taiwan, inking new security arrangements and weapons contracts with Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines aimed at hemming China in along its home shores, and collapsing the personal diplomacy-based relationship between Washington and Pyongyang established under Trump.The APEC forum is taking place in San Francisco, California between November 11-17, with a leaders’ dialogue set to take place on November 16, followed by a leaders’ retreat on the final day of the summit. APEC is an inter-governmental bloc with 21 members of the Pacific Rim, including China, Russia, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, Peru, Malaysia, Chile, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Bangladesh.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/chinas-xi-arrives-in-san-francisco-for-apec-summit-talks-with-biden---reports-1114966029.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/xi-biden-meeting-at-apec-wont-change-direction-of-china-us-relations--1114931394.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/asia-pacific-summit-unlikely-to-end-in-revived-us-china-friendship-1114956042.html
china
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114911772_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a73b69353979bba616aab14e94616cfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, people's republic of china, china, us, america, joe biden, xi jinping, meeting, diplomacy, problems
united states, people's republic of china, china, us, america, joe biden, xi jinping, meeting, diplomacy, problems

Biden Brand Diplomacy? US Prez Talks Up 'China's Problems' on Eve of Crucial Xi Meeting

10:46 GMT 15.11.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 15.11.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L).
US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L). - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday evening ahead of a summit with President Biden and the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting. This is Xi’s first trip to the United States since 2017.
China’s Foreign Ministry has responded to President Biden’s comments after the US leader talked up the “real problems” facing the People’s Republic.
“President Xi is another example of how reestablishing American leadership in the world is taking hold. They’ve got real problems, folks,” Biden told Democratic donors in San Francisco Tuesday night, less than 24 hours before his long-awaited meeting with the Chinese leader on Wednesday.
"I think there is no country in the world that does not have problems," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters. “China has the leadership of the Communist Party and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics... We are confident that we will achieve better development and gain brighter prospects.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2023
World
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for APEC Summit, Talks With Biden - Reports
04:26 GMT
China hopes that the United States “can also truly solve” its own “problems” and give a better life to the American people, Mao added.
“The key to stabilizing and improving China-US relations is both sides working together, and the most fundamental condition is mutual respect,” the spokeswoman stressed, expressing hope that the US will join China in putting ties on the track of “healthy and stable” development.
Wednesday’s meeting between Presidents Xi and Biden will be their first interaction in over a year, with the leaders communicating six times since Biden’s election in 2021, but meeting in person only once.
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
World
Xi-Biden Meeting at APEC Won't Change Direction of China-US Relations
Biden also communicated with the Chinese president while serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, and repeatedly boasted on the campaign trail in 2020 that he had travelled “17,000 miles” with Xi in that capacity, and held “24-25 hours of private meetings,” leaving him confident that he knows the Chinese leader “pretty well.”
Biden’s claims were challenged, with media pointing out that the only time the US politician and Xi actually traveled together was when they visited a local high school in Dujiangyan in 2011. A White House official clarified that the “traveling with” line was a “reference to the total travel back and forth – both internally in the US and China, and as well as internationally – for meetings they held together,” some “in parallel, some…separately to joint destinations.”
The China-US relationship under President Biden has continued the slide which began under his predecessor, Donald Trump, who declared a multi-trillion dollar trade and technology war against the People’s Republic in 2018. Biden has added to these anti-China economic measures, and ramped up geopolitical and military pressure on Beijing by expanding US support for Taiwan, inking new security arrangements and weapons contracts with Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines aimed at hemming China in along its home shores, and collapsing the personal diplomacy-based relationship between Washington and Pyongyang established under Trump.
Signs welcome visitors to the APEC Summit, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
Analysis
Asia-Pacific Summit Unlikely to End in Revived US-China Friendship
Yesterday, 19:40 GMT
The APEC forum is taking place in San Francisco, California between November 11-17, with a leaders’ dialogue set to take place on November 16, followed by a leaders’ retreat on the final day of the summit. APEC is an inter-governmental bloc with 21 members of the Pacific Rim, including China, Russia, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, Peru, Malaysia, Chile, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Bangladesh.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала