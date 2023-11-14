https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-hospitals-should-be-investigated-as-war-crimes---hrw-1114941950.html

Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospitals Should be Investigated as 'War Crimes' - HRW

Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospitals Should be Investigated as 'War Crimes' - HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement calling for the investigation of Israel's repeated attacks on Gaza hospitals, which are worsening the humanitarian situation in the enclave, as war crimes.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) advocacy group issued a statement calling for a probe into Israel's repeated attacks on Gaza hospitals - which are worsening the humanitarian situation in the enclave - as war crimes.According to HRW, Israel's call on 13 October for 22 hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip to be evacuated was ineffective because it failed to take into account the conditions necessary for the evacuation of medical facilities, including the need to ensure the safety of patients and medical staff.Human rights activists said the Israeli authorities must immediately end the illegal attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other civilian facilities, as well as the complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, which constitutes a war crime of collective punishment. In turn, "Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups" must take all possible precautions to protect civilians under their control, the organization has said.HRW said the situation should be investigated by the International Fact-Finding Mission on Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the International Criminal Court. The human rights activists also called on the United States, UK, Canada, Germany and other countries to stop supplying arms to Israel and demand that it restore water and electricity supplies to the Palestinian enclave, as well as resume fuel deliveries and humanitarian aid.In October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of approximately 1,400 people in Israel and more than 11,000 in Gaza.

