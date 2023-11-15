https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/us-air-strikes-aimed-at-hindering-syrian-support-for-palestine-1114976537.html

US Air Strikes Aimed at Hindering Syrian Support for Palestine

Both Israel and the US have escalated their aggression against Syria since October 7, when Hamas staged a mass armed breakout from the besieged Gaza Strip. Vanessa Beeley said they were trying to provoke a military confrontation.

The US is ramping up air attacks on Syria in a bid to end Syria's decades-long support for Palestinian liberation: investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley told Sputnik that the US was using its aircraft based in the Middle East, along with its proxy forces inside Syria, to destabilize the Arab republic.The response from President Bashar al-Assad's government has been to slowly increase pressure on the US troops illegally occupying north-east Syria's oil and gas fields.The US air raids have targeted border crossings used as a lifeline to the sanctions-hit country from its allies Iraq and Iran.The journalist said the US escalation may backfire on its small forces in Syria."What we've been seeing are in the Conoco American occupation base, 15 missiles launched by the Syrian Arab Army directly because the launching system is only used by the Syrian Arab Army," Beeley said. "So we can only conclude that now the Syrian Arab Army is changing the rules of engagement. It has shot down a US drone also in the last few days."The situation on Syria's disputed frontier with Israel has also heated up.The journalist said Israel's recent attacks on Damascus and Aleppo airports were part of an escalation of existing conflicts in the region.She noted that the two airports were now closed, more du to the risk of further air attacks than damage to the runways, as "Syria is not prepared to put civilian aircraft at risk."She argued that was in preparation for a looming military escalation. "They believe that is going to come between Israel and Syria at some point. So they've been probing Syria's defense."* Islamic State (ISIS or Daesh) is an international terrorist organization banned in Russia and by United Nation Security Council resolutions.For more in-depth analysis of world affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

