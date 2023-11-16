https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/cia-chiefs-ukraine-visit-linked-to-looming-palace-coup-against-zelensky-1114999662.html

CIA Chief's Ukraine Visit Linked to Looming Palace Coup Against Zelensky

Ukrainian government infighting has already escalated to assassinations of factional lieutenants. Mark Sleboda said CIA Director William Burns would either "tamp down" the civil war or tell President Zelensky to go quietly.

Washington's spymaster has flown to Ukraine in secret to stamp US authority on the power struggle within the Kiev regime, says a security expert.CIA Director William Burns reportedly flew to Kiev on Wednesday for "urgent and secret" meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik that Burns' visit "dovetails" with this week's visit to Washington by Andriy Yermak, "Zelensky's powerful, grey, cardinal, chief of staff" to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken — who duly uttered pledges of continued military support for Kiev in the US proxy conflict with Russia.He pointed out that the US was already pressuring its client state in Ukraine to hold a presidential election on schedule by March 31 2024 — "with the intention of replacing Zelensky, who may appear to have lost confidence, with Zaluzhny."Zelensky called off that election last week, claiming the ongoing fighting and the secession of four regions to Russia in 2022 made it impossible.The analyst speculated that Burns' intervention could have one of two aims: either "tamping it down or settling it or whatever, but saying that this is not acceptable, this is the road to disaster and your patron does not allow this, stop fighting — or they're telling Zelensky to go away."Along with the attacks on Zaluzhny's faction, officials are also going after anyone deemed sympathetic to former US president Donald Trump — who asked Zelensky to investigate his rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter for possible corruption over their deep involvement in Ukraine.Two politicians and a former prosecutor have recently been charged with treason for assisting Trump's personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, in his own probes in the Biden family's dealings.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

