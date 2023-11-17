https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/us-doubles-down-on-claim-that-hamas-used-al-shifa-hospital-as-command-post-1115022154.html
US Doubles Down on Claim That Hamas Used Al Shifa Hospital as Command Post
White House spokesman John Kirby has announced this week that the United States has no intention of elaborating on or unveiling the grounds for its intelligence assessment of the Al Shifa Hospital situation in the Gaza Strip.
US Doubles Down on Claim That Hamas Used Al Shifa Hospital as Command Post
White House spokesman John Kirby has announced this week that the United States has no intention of elaborating on or unveiling the grounds for its intelligence assessment of the Al Shifa Hospital
situation in the Gaza Strip.
Kirby told media on Thursday that the US is “confident” in its intelligence assessment that Hamas was allegedly using the Al Shifa Hospital as a command post and possibly as a storage facility.
"We are still convinced of the soundness of that intelligence," Kirby insisted.
He also declined to elaborate on whether Israel shared any additional intel with the US after the IDF launched its much-criticized raid.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kirby claimed that US intelligence believes that Hamas
is using medical facilities in the Gaza Strip, such as the Al Shifa Hospital, to facilitate their military activities and hold hostages.
The Israeli military stormed the Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, on Wednesday.
While the IDF alleges that Hamas operates an extensive underground complex allegedly hidden beneath the medical facility, the Israeli side is yet to present any tangible evidence of said complex other than a short animated video.
Meanwhile, Hamas has rejected Israeli allegations and condemned the raid on the hospital.
Israel routinely claims that Hamas hides its facilities underneath elements of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip in an alleged bid to use civilians as “human shields” against Israeli Defense Force (IDF) strikes.