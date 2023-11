https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/republicans-growing-tired-of-endless-us-spending-in-ukraine-conflict---reports-1115031489.html

Republicans 'Growing Tired' of Endless US Spending in Ukraine Conflict - Reports

Republicans are growing tired of endless US spending in Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Friday.

world

This week, President Joe Biden signed a short-term spending bill that included no additional funding for Ukraine as available funds are close to being completely depleted. "House Republicans, like most Americans, are growing tired of the endless spending for a proxy war in Ukraine," Gosar said in a statement. "Additional expenditures for an indefinite and needless war is not something Congress will rubber stamp for the Biden regime." Last month, Biden submitted a $106 billion supplemental request to Congress that includes $61 billion for Ukraine. The United States has provided Ukraine with $113 billion in assistance since the start of Russia's operation in February 2022. Congress will consider more funding for Ukraine in the coming weeks when they convene to approve full budgets for 2024. The White House has previously expressed confidence there is enough bipartisan support to get more funding through.

