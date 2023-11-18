https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/bidens-dictator-remark-on-xi-exposes-us-neocolonialism---russian-mp-1115041016.html

Biden’s ‘Dictator’ Remark on Xi Exposes US Neocolonialism - Russian MP

Biden’s ‘Dictator’ Remark on Xi Exposes US Neocolonialism - Russian MP

The US cannot hide its neocolonial attitude towards some of its international partners. Even after bilateral talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the mask slipped when Biden allowed himself an insulting remark towards his counterpart.

2023-11-18T09:22+0000

2023-11-18T09:22+0000

2023-11-18T09:22+0000

world

joe biden

jinping

china

russia

russian state duma

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114911772_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4e17bc0daeb5efb61e501a2ce7c8e059.jpg

Alexander Babakov, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, or the Russian Parliament), spoke on POTUS calling President Xi Jinping a “dictator”. Babakov commented that the US pursues a “neocolonial” policy and stated that Biden cannot be considered seriously as a global partner.Earlier, the press office for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has given a strong statement regarding Biden’s remark, calling it “wrong and irresponsible”.He further elaborated that for the US, such neocolonial policy is not only a strategy, but the current mission of the country.At the same time, the US believes that power dominance is the only viable tool to foster profitable relations, including in trade. In recent years, the US has unilaterally imposed strict protective tariffs on Chinese industries such as IT, steel, aluminum, agriculture, etc., the politician added.In this context, the stark difference between the US-China and Russia-China relations becomes evident. Both the Russian and Chinese leaders are true to their word and are very thoughtful in their statements. They show their commitment to a common agenda both within the framework of bilateral and multilateral relations, such as BRICS. At the same time, they always respect the interests of their people, the MP stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russian-chinese-conference-shows-moscow-and-beijing-in-the-same-boat--experts-1115001374.html

jinping

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china, russia, joe biden, xi jinping, potus, neocolonialism, brics, dictator