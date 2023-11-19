https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/from-tulip-to-tornado-which-artillery-and-missile-systems-are-used-in-russian-special-op-1115053219.html

From Tulip to Tornado: Which Artillery and Missile Systems Are Used in Russian Special Op?

On November 19, the Russian Armed Forces celebrate Day of Missile Troops and Artillery. How are these weapons used in the Russian special military operation zone? Sputnik explores.

It’s safe to say that Russian artillery and missile forces currently play an extremely important role in the Ukraine conflict, Alexei Podberyozkin, a military expert and director of the MGIMO University Center of Military and Political Studies, told Sputnik.When asked about the missions this branch of the army implements in the special operation zone, Podberyozkin mentioned: “High-precision weapons that destroy fortified areas” of the Ukrainian troops.These include enemy infantry hiding in trenches and dugouts, which are wiped out by Russian artillery and missile systems, according to the expert.Reports by Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) indicate that in the course of the special operation, Russian forces use various types of artillery and missile equipment with the Ground Forces. Cannon Artillery Also known as non-rocket artillery, it includes the 152 mm howitzers Msta-B, Giatsint (Hyacinth)-B and D-20, as well as the 122 mm howitzer D-30 and the 100 mm anti-tank gun Rapira (Small Sword).In addition, Russian forces use the self-propelled artillery systems Gyatsint-S, Akatsia (Acacia) and Msta-S of 152 mm caliber, as well as the 122 mm Gvozdika (Pink) and the 120 mm 2S9 Nona systems.Also in place in the special operation zone are the self-propelled 203 mm 2S7 Pion (Peony) cannons and its modernized version 2S7M Malka, plus the world's only 240 mm self-propelled mortars 2S4 Tulpan (Tulip), which is equipped with 130 kg projectiles and has a range of 18 km (11 miles).MLRS Systems The multiple launch rocket systems include the 122 mm Grad (Hail) MLRS and its highly upgraded version, the Tornado-G, which has an increased range of 40 km (24 miles). The system also features automated aiming and navigation equipment.Rasmussen, for his part, called the Tornado-S “a little bit more accurate than the [US­-made] HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System].”Apart from the Grad, the Tornado-G and the Tornado-S, Russian troops use the 220 mm BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) MLRS, which a range of 34 km (21 miles). Also being used in the special operation zone is the 300 mm Smerch (Twister) MLRS with a range of 70 km (43 miles).OTMS SystemsThis includes the Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile system, which is designed to destroy enemy command posts, communications nodes, tactical aircraft parked on airfields and other critical targets at a distance of up to 500 km (310 miles).The system is equipped with two main types of missiles: the quasi-ballistic 9M723 with electronic warfare modules for radio interference and the ability to control the entire flight path, and the cruise missile R-500, capable of automatically sweeping around the terrain when flying at low altitude, which gives it low-vulnerability to enemy air defense systems.Kinzhal ComplexThe Kh-47M2 Kinzhal (Dagger) is a Russian hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, with a range of up to 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and speed of up to Mach 10.The missile can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads and can be launched by the Tu-22M3 bombers or the MiG-31K interceptors.

