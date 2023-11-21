https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/biden-xi-talks-were-just-for-show-as-real-business-was-conducted-elsewhere-at-apec-1115119460.html

Biden-Xi Talks Were Just for Show as 'Real' Business Was Conducted Elsewhere at APEC

Biden-Xi Talks Were Just for Show as 'Real' Business Was Conducted Elsewhere at APEC

The Biden-Xi discussions on the sidelines of the APEC summit, from Beijing's perspective, were simply for show as real business was conducted elsewhere, experts said.

2023-11-21T23:08+0000

2023-11-21T23:08+0000

2023-11-21T23:06+0000

analysis

us

joe biden

karen kwiatkowski

charles ortel

apec

china

san francisco

us-china relations

summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115035788_0:0:3136:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_1e98d472e3bb4675ba7b826b63de22a6.jpg

Biden and Xi held extensive bilateral talks on the margins of the APEC Summit in San Francisco last week, during which the leaders agreed to improve communications and resume direct military-to-military contacts. Xi then delivered a speech on investing in China at a high-profile dinner attended by top American CEOs and other business and political leaders. Xi is leading a country that - unlike the United States - consistently communicates strategic goals that are aligned with China's projected finances, economic engine, and military capability, she added. "In some ways, the obsequity with which the United States played host to China reveals much more than the language used or even any agreements that may have been made," Kwiatkowski said. In contrast to Biden, the political and business leaders of San Francisco and the state of California took the opportunity to negotiate with Chinese figures very seriously, Kwiatkowski said. "The business dinner was apparently well-attended and delightful. These aspects of the meeting seem peaceful and forward looking," she observed. The larger part of the problem, she added, is that US leaders in both political parties believe they can plan and act as if the United States is not a politically divided, nearly bankrupt country, she added. Former hedge fund manager and political analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik Biden's poor performance and inability to "read cue cards" opened opportunities for China to prey on American weakness. "The San Francisco summit was a disgraceful display of bumbling weakness on home turf brought to ruin, and temporarily swept clean, by economically illiterate and arrogant, blue state simpletons," Ortel said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/bidens-dictator-remark-on-xi-exposes-us-neocolonialism---russian-mp-1115041016.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/biden-xi-talks-modified-tone-but-not-substance-of-us-china-relationship-1115010360.html

china

san francisco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china-us summit, apec summit, chinese president xi jinping, us president joe biden,