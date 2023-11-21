https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/eu-erotomaniac-dwellers-and-their-ukrainian-fetish-1115099950.html

EU Erotomaniac Dwellers and Their Ukrainian Fetish

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has lambasted Josep Borrell's recent article over the EU's morbid attraction to Ukraine that only shows their utter ignorance and dwelling in “erotic” illusions about present-day realities.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, or those who write under his name, last week published a lengthy and forlorn article full of theses about the EU's responsibilities and, as strange as it sounds, fears.“All these op-eds by Borrells and Bidens, they are not even trying to edit them. But they better should.”"Right after an article attributed to the American president, just stumbled upon an interesting tidbit about Josep Borrell's latest article, "In the Eye of the Hurricane." Did you know that the title is also the name of a 70s erotic film, 'El ojo del huracán,' shot in Borrell's homeland, Spain?""Back when the film was released, Borrell was 24, and it seems he watched it. The plot involves a wealthy woman, Ruth, opting for a divorce to pursue an erotomaniac named Paul. After that, Ruth is targeted for murder and is periodically raped."Last week, EU Foreign Affairs Council gathered for its monthly meeting to discuss the EU's response to Ukrainian and Palestine-Israel crises. For Ukraine, Josep Borrell emphasized ongoing support and proposed EU membership as a security guarantee for the Kiev regime. Regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, he condemned the recent Hamas attack on Israel, calling for an end to double standards, and stressed the need for immediate de-escalation and humanitarian aid in Gaza. Criticizing the international community's failure in advancing the two-state solution, the high EU diplomat "outlined principles" for the conflict. He concluded that it is EU's responsibility to act strategically and principled in the face of regional conflicts.

