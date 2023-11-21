International
McCarthy: GOP 'Even Closer' to Biden Impeachment
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently offered an update on Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against US President Joe Biden, revealing officials were inching ever close to a potential presidential ouster.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently offered an update on Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against US President Joe Biden, revealing officials were inching ever close to a potential presidential ouster.“We have systematically followed every place the facts have taken us each and every day,” McCarthy said in a Sunday interview with US media. “And now it's moved even closer because now we've got the subpoenas going in to get the bank statements.”McCarthy claimed a number of alleged revelations stemming from Republicans’ investigation.Biden has denied the accusations, saying he lacked knowledge of his son’s business ventures – a claim seemingly contradicted by recent evidence. Hunter Biden is currently being tried on federal weapons charges.“We found all of this, the shell companies no one knew about prior,” added McCarthy. “This is important.”Biden has criticized House Republicans’ efforts, which in recent days led to the issuing of subpoenas to the president’s friends and family members. Special counsel Richard Sauber responded in a letter obtained Friday, calling the subpoenas “harassment to the president to score political points.”Sauber claimed House Republicans’ efforts lack “constitutional legitimacy” because the inquiry was launched without a full vote of House members.Comer responded to the letter also claiming Republicans’ investigation “has unearthed new facts that contradict the White House’s and President Biden’s personal attorney’s narrative of the events.”
americas
McCarthy: GOP ‘Even Closer’ to Biden Impeachment

03:01 GMT 21.11.2023
An impeachment inquiry against the US president was launched in September 2023 by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) prior to his removal as House speaker, with officials focusing efforts on business dealings involving the president's son Hunter. The White House has called the impeachment effort unconstitutional.
"We have systematically followed every place the facts have taken us each and every day," McCarthy said in a Sunday interview with US media. "And now it's moved even closer because now we've got the subpoenas going in to get the bank statements."
McCarthy claimed a number of alleged revelations stemming from Republicans' investigation.
"No one in America would have known that President Biden has lied, that they did receive money from China…that he did get involved in the business dealings," said McCarthy, referring to long-running claims of the US president's involvement in his son Hunter Biden's controversial business dealings in foreign countries.
Biden has denied the accusations, saying he lacked knowledge of his son's business ventures – a claim seemingly contradicted by recent evidence. Hunter Biden is currently being tried on federal weapons charges.
"We found all of this, the shell companies no one knew about prior," added McCarthy. "This is important."
Biden has criticized House Republicans' efforts, which in recent days led to the issuing of subpoenas to the president's friends and family members. Special counsel Richard Sauber responded in a letter obtained Friday, calling the subpoenas "harassment to the president to score political points."
"You appear so determined to impeach the president that you have misrepresented the facts, ignored the overwhelming evidence disproving your claims, and repeatedly shifted the rationale for your 'inquiry,'" wrote Sauber to House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH).
Sauber claimed House Republicans' efforts lack "constitutional legitimacy" because the inquiry was launched without a full vote of House members.
Comer responded to the letter also claiming Republicans' investigation "has unearthed new facts that contradict the White House's and President Biden's personal attorney's narrative of the events."
