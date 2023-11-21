https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/putins-address-at-brics-summit-on-gaza-aligned-with-arab-muslim-vision--mideast-experts-1115108406.html

Putin's Address at BRICS Summit on Gaza Aligned With Arab-Muslim Vision – Mideast Experts

An extraordinary online BRICS summit on the escalation of the situation in the Middle East took place on Tuesday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizing the US for monopolizing mediation efforts.

Leaders of BRICS countries including new applicants convened an emergency virtual meeting on November 21, as the US and Israel continue to oppose a ceasefire in Gaza amid skyrocketing civilian casualties and an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.The non-stop violence is the result of Washington's "monopolizing" the negotiation process and blocking the Middle East Quartet of international mediators – which, apart from the US includes Russia, the UN and the EU – from stepping in and proposing peace solutions, as Vladimir Putin outlined during the online gathering.Meanwhile, it is hardly coincidental that BRICS became a platform for the Mideast crisis summit, according to Dr. Hesham Alghannam, Saudi political scientist and Director General of the Strategic Studies and National Security Programs at Naif Arab University for Security Sciences."An important implication of this meeting also shows that BRICS, which was established as a kind of an alternative economic structure almost a decade ago, now is trying to engage with not only economic problems, but also political issues. So in this regard, this is a peculiar development that BRICS countries are trying to find a solution or gear messages to the international crisis," added Ozertem.Nations Seeking Ways to Implement Ceasefire in GazaLast month, Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, in collaboration with Russia and China, endeavored to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza, the expert went on saying, adding that "regrettably, their proposal faced a veto from the United States."Another attempt to draw the world's attention to the Palestine issue and the necessity of an urgent ceasefire in Gaza was made by Arab nations during the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) joint summit in Riyadh earlier this month. Nonetheless, Israel has resisted the complete cessation of hostilities in the strip agreeing only to short daily humanitarian pauses with full backing of the Biden administration.Arab-Muslim World Praise Putin's ApproachThe Sputnik interlocutors noted that Vladimir Putin's Mideast approach articulated during the online meeting would be positively met by the Arab and Muslim world."President Putin’s comments align with the positions of the Arabs and the Palestinians: he addressed the necessity of a humanitarian and enduring ceasefire, emphasized the importance of preventing the deportation of Palestinians, averting a spillage of the conflict into other states, and underscored the significance of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This aligns with the Arab objectives, and they are actively seeking to persuade the rest of the world to follow suit," highlighted Alghannam.Likewise, the Saudi political scientist agrees with Putin's thesis that Washington has monopolized peace efforts in the region:How Does the Gaza Crisis Affect the US Image?Per Ozertem, Washington is "definitely negatively affected by the developments in the region." Moreover, divisions are growing within the US over the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Turkish expert pointed out.Ozertem has also drawn attention to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's failure to convey Washington's message to Middle Eastern players during his trip to the region, given that the US and Muslim-Arab visions of the crisis differ."So in that regard, what we see is that the image of the United States is being tarnished as the situation in the Gaza Strip worsens," the Turkish scholar stressed.Meanwhile, a Gaza ceasefire remains the major bone of contention. While the Muslim-Arab world is actively advocating for a ceasefire, the US does not want it, echoed Alghannam.

