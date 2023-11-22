https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/maidan-3-zelensky-has-good-reason-to-be-scared-of-regime-change---us-vet-1115140735.html

Maidan 3? Zelensky Has Good Reason to be Scared of Regime Change - US Vet

While Ukraine was celebrating the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelensky confessed he fears a "Maidan 3." US military veteran and international affairs analyst Mark Sleboda explained on Sputnik's Backstory podcast why Zelensky is so scared.

Volodymyr Zelensky knows that the writing for him is already on the wall, as the West is looking for a more convenient figure to replace him, says Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst. Hence, Zelensky has incessantly claimed in recent interviews with the Western press that "the Russians" want to stir up a "Maidan 3" in Ukraine in order to oust him."One of the important things to remember is that until that putsch, that 'revolution of dignity' backed by the US and the EU, in Ukraine's constitution it was necessitated that they remain a neutral state. They had to remain neutral. They could not join NATO. They could not join the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty organization. When the new West-backed regime seized power they, of course, completely got rid of that aspect of the Constitution," Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.While the Ukrainian president presented zero evidence to back his claims of Russia preparing a coup in Kiev, there are clear indications of the ongoing internal battle between the Zelensky cabinet and Ukrainian top brass, according to Sleboda.One of them was a famous "stalemate" interview given by Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny to the Economist, later scolded by Zelensky. Another one was a mysterious death of Zaluzhny's aide who was blasted by a grenade on his birthday on November 6. Earlier, on November 3, Zelensky unilaterally dismissed Viktor Khorenko, who was known to be close to Zaluzhny, from the post of commander of special operations forces. Likewise, the commander of the medical forces Tatyana Ostashchenko was replaced with Anatoly Kazmirchuk by the Kiev regime without consulting Ukraine's top general.This followed Zelensky's rejection to hold elections next spring even though in August the Ukrainian president hinted that the people would cast ballots despite the martial law if the West helps fund and arrange the democratic procedure. For their part, Western leaders pushed the Ukrainian incumbent leader to hold elections in 2024 no matter what. Per Sleboda, they want to get rid of Zelensky through some sort of democratic procedure to keep the appearance of legitimacy of the Ukrainian leadership.However, it seems that Zelensky does not want to make it any easier for the West: the Ukrainian president and his entourage are doing everything to prevent this power change from happening, according to Sleboda."So this type of open warfare and I believe that's why the CIA director, William Burns, was in Kiev at the end of last week on a surprise visit. And just a few days later, the US secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, was in Kiev on Monday. And it all appears that the US is trying to tamp this down to prevent it from becoming too open. Trying to stop the rift from getting out of their control and becoming some type of open warfare on the streets of Kiev, within the regime itself," Sleboda underscored.

