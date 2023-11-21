https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/prof-zelensky-is-doomed-western-leaders-came-to-ukraine-to-test-kiev-regime-viability-1115103463.html

Prof: Zelensky is Doomed, Western Leaders Came to Ukraine to Test Kiev Regime Viability

Prof: Zelensky is Doomed, Western Leaders Came to Ukraine to Test Kiev Regime Viability

Foreign leaders have flocked to Kiev, starting with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and ending with European Council President Charles Michel. What's behind the development?

2023-11-21T14:31+0000

2023-11-21T14:31+0000

2023-11-21T14:31+0000

us

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

kiev

ukraine

washington

democratic party

european council

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114898477_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d056db3b3f705748db3b28e13a57d654.jpg

European Council President Charles Michel arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday as well as Maia Sandu, president of Moldova. Separately, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius took the train to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on an unannounced visit. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Ukraine on Monday to unveil a new US military aid package worth $100 million for the Ukrainian military. Prior to that, new Foreign Secretary David Cameron made his first trip to the Eastern European country last week."Firstly, we must not forget that today all 'progressive' humanity is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Maidan," Dmitry Evstafiev, political scientist and HSE University professor, told Sputnik with a touch of irony referring to the 2014 February coup in Kiev.Secondly, it has become obvious that the Zelensky regime is becoming "catastrophically toxic" not only for the United States, but also for Europe, Evstafiev continued.Per Evstafiev, Washington is no longer concealing the fact that it wants to turn a Ukraine conflict into a big European war using the desire of the Zelensky regime to somehow survive amid the deteriorating military situation and dwindling US support.Against this backdrop, European leaders are apparently trying to find out to what extent the Kiev regime is viable and whether it is worth continuing to support Volodymyr Zelensky, the expert said."And here there is a second layer to this issue: European leaders want to understand whether they will have their say in the process of replacing Zelensky, or whether this political transformation in Kiev will be carried out, as usual, by two powers – London and Washington. In this sense, of course, the outright incapacity of the German government and the virtual absence of political leadership in Germany becomes a huge problem for Europeans. Nevertheless, Europeans may try to seize on some opportunities in Kiev and try to defend their positions and their interests in the process of changing power in Kiev."What Does the UK Want?According to Evstafiev, the UK does not seek to preserve Ukraine, hence its recommendation to mobilize every male from 17 to 70 years old. London also does not seek to preserve Zelensky's presidency, even though it has much greater influence on Zelensky than influence on General Valery Zaluzhny, the Ukrainian top commander, the professor pointed out. Zaluzhny's recent interview with the Economist, an influential British publication, was seen by some Sputnik’s interlocutors as a harbinger of forthcoming regime change in Ukraine. Evstafiev underscored that London's goal is simple: it wants to maintain its influence on Kiev whatever it takes. So, if Zelensky becomes toxic he could be replaced by a more popular figure in their view.What is the US Goal?"The task for the United States is much more difficult," the expert assumed. "On the one hand, it is absolutely critical for the United States and, most importantly, for the Biden administration, to enter the election campaign, the primaries, the first Democratic Party caucuses, the first real Democratic Party debate without President Zelensky. This is absolutely important for them."The professor explained that if Zelensky retains his position by that time, an apparent connection between him and the Biden family will be discussed and used by the Republicans in the struggle for the Oval Office. The corruption story involving the Bidens and Ukraine would be damning for the Democratic Party even if it replaces Biden with another candidate, according to the academic.On the other hand, Washington needs an anti-Russian regime in Kiev to remain in power in Ukraine up until the November vote in the US, he noted.Western Politicians Trying to Calm ElectorateIn addition, the unfolding "pilgrimage" to Kiev by Western heavyweights is an attempt to convince the public that their Ukraine adventure wasn't a mistake, per the professor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/pentagon-chief-announces-100mln-ukraine-aid-package-including-air-defense-munitions-1115081611.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/last-ditch-effort-to-revive-ukraine-story-why-murdoch-rushed-to-meet-zelensky-in-kiev-1115076201.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/political-scientist-bidens-op-ed-on-peace-solution-for-gaza-and-ukraine-is-recipe-for-disaster-1115079255.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/eu-erotomaniac-dwellers-and-their-ukrainian-fetish-1115099950.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/kiev-loses-over-13700-soldiers-about-1800-weapons-equipment-units-in-november---shoigu-1115098053.html

kiev

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, valery zaluzhny, boris pistorius, western leaders arrived in kiev, 10th anniversary of maidan, 2014 february coup in kiev, zelensky becomes toxic, ukraine failed counteroffensive, anti-russia government in ukraine, dictatorial kiev regime, regime change in ukraine