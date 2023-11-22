https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/north-korean-ballistic-missile-launch-on-wednesday-night-likely-failed---reports-1115144939.html
North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch on Wednesday Night Likely Failed - Reports
North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch on Wednesday Night Likely Failed - Reports
North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday night, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
2023-11-22T18:04+0000
2023-11-22T18:04+0000
2023-11-22T18:04+0000
north korea
sea of japan
south korea
yonhap
ballistic missile
military
north korea missile launch
missile launch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976404_0:0:1761:992_1920x0_80_0_0_10a955c4d494d40ff721cbf5f9bbad9d.png
According to Yonhap, it appears the launch failed.The missile followed a successful military satellite launch earlier on Tuesday. As reported by North Korean state media, the Tuesday launch occurred at the Sohae Cosmodrome, using the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. The rocket is said to have followed its planned trajectory, placing the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the launch.Amid enhanced US-Japan-South Korea's strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, Pyongyang accuses them of increasing military tensions, pointing to large-scale exercises and more US strategic assets in the region. A summit at Camp David in August, with President Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, celebrated this cooperation. However, North Korea's media threatens retaliation against any US nuclear forces in South Korea, labeling these drills as provocative acts by Washington aimed at nuclear conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/why-did-north-korea-launch-spy-satellite-1115133185.html
north korea
sea of japan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976404_232:0:1565:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_d72ab09c67e0d4c603989635d2eb8357.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korean missile, dprk launches missile, ballistic missile, north korean weapons, north korean missiles, misisle launch
north korean missile, dprk launches missile, ballistic missile, north korean weapons, north korean missiles, misisle launch
North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch on Wednesday Night Likely Failed - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday night, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
According to Yonhap, it appears the launch failed.
The missile followed a successful military satellite launch earlier on Tuesday. As reported by North Korean state media, the Tuesday launch
occurred at the Sohae Cosmodrome, using the Chollima-1
carrier rocket. The rocket is said to have followed its planned trajectory, placing the Malligyong-1
military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the launch.
Amid enhanced US-Japan-South Korea's strategic cooperation
in the Indo-Pacific, Pyongyang accuses them of increasing military tensions, pointing to large-scale exercises and more US strategic assets in the region.
A summit
at Camp David in August, with President Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, celebrated this cooperation. However, North Korea's media threatens retaliation against any US nuclear forces in South Korea, labeling these drills as provocative acts by Washington aimed at nuclear conflict.