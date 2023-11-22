https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/north-korean-ballistic-missile-launch-on-wednesday-night-likely-failed---reports-1115144939.html

North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch on Wednesday Night Likely Failed - Reports

North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch on Wednesday Night Likely Failed - Reports

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday night, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

2023-11-22T18:04+0000

2023-11-22T18:04+0000

2023-11-22T18:04+0000

north korea

sea of japan

south korea

yonhap

ballistic missile

military

north korea missile launch

missile launch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976404_0:0:1761:992_1920x0_80_0_0_10a955c4d494d40ff721cbf5f9bbad9d.png

According to Yonhap, it appears the launch failed.The missile followed a successful military satellite launch earlier on Tuesday. As reported by North Korean state media, the Tuesday launch occurred at the Sohae Cosmodrome, using the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. The rocket is said to have followed its planned trajectory, placing the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the launch.Amid enhanced US-Japan-South Korea's strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, Pyongyang accuses them of increasing military tensions, pointing to large-scale exercises and more US strategic assets in the region. A summit at Camp David in August, with President Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, celebrated this cooperation. However, North Korea's media threatens retaliation against any US nuclear forces in South Korea, labeling these drills as provocative acts by Washington aimed at nuclear conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/why-did-north-korea-launch-spy-satellite-1115133185.html

north korea

sea of japan

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korean missile, dprk launches missile, ballistic missile, north korean weapons, north korean missiles, misisle launch